How to watch the 2022 Ohio Valley Indoor Championships?

The 2022 Ohio Valley Indoor Championships will be held on Wednesday (23) and Thursday (24) here at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama and you can watch live streaming and follow live results from the meeting. The world-class facility has been a very busy venue in the past few days of the championships season and fans can look forward to seeing some entertaining battles over the next two days.

Watch Live Video streaming of the meeting here: Day 1 | Day 2 | Schedule of Events | Live Scoring | Start/ Heat List- Day 1



Participating Teams: Austin Peay, Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Murray State, Southeast Missouri, SIUE, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

Who won the last Ohio Valley Indoor Championships?

The Ohio Valley Indoor Championships will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex for the third time, having previously staged the event in 2019 and 2020. The championships also makes a return this season after the 2021 Indoor Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time conference meeting was held in 2020, Eastern Illinois men secured their 18th OVC Indoor Championship, while the Austin Peay women claimed its first championship since 2001.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Competition on Wednesday begins with the first event of the men’s heptathlon at 9 a.m., while the women’s long jump will start the field event action at 11:30 a.m. Opening the contest on the track are the preliminary heats of the 60-meter hurdles at 2:50 p.m. The 5000m and distance medley relays will close out the opening day schedule.

The action on Thursday will get underway the closing events of the heptathlon, starting at 9:10 a.m. with the women’s pole vault beginning at 1:30 p.m. Track action get going at 12:30 with the men’s mile run at 12:45 p.m., followed but the women’s races.

This year’s event is opened to the public with the following ticket prices available – Adult All-Session: $10 Adult Single Day: $5 OVC Student All-Session: $2 Child (13 & under) All-Session: $5 Child (13 & under) Single Day: $ 2