Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Ohio Valley Indoor Championships?

You can watch all the live streaming action from the 2022 Ohio Valley (OVC) Indoor Championships on ESPN+ on Wednesday (23) and Thursday (24). Eastern Illinois men and Austin Peay women are the defending team title holders from 2020 when the championships last held.

Published

watch-the-2022-Ohio-Valley-Indoor-Championships
2022 Ohio Valley Indoor Championships

The 2022 Ohio Valley Indoor Championships will be held on Wednesday (23) and Thursday (24) here at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama and you can watch live streaming and follow live results from the meeting. The world-class facility has been a very busy venue in the past few days of the championships season and fans can look forward to seeing some entertaining battles over the next two days.

Watch Live Video streaming of the meeting here: Day 1 | Day 2 | Schedule of Events | Live Scoring | Start/ Heat List- Day 1

Participating Teams: Austin Peay, Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Murray State, Southeast Missouri, SIUE, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

Who won the last Ohio Valley Indoor Championships?

The Ohio Valley Indoor Championships will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex for the third time, having previously staged the event in 2019 and 2020. The championships also makes a return this season after the 2021 Indoor Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time conference meeting was held in 2020, Eastern Illinois men secured their 18th OVC Indoor Championship, while the Austin Peay women claimed its first championship since 2001.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Competition on Wednesday begins with the first event of the men’s heptathlon at 9 a.m., while the women’s long jump will start the field event action at 11:30 a.m. Opening the contest on the track are the preliminary heats of the 60-meter hurdles at 2:50 p.m. The 5000m and distance medley relays will close out the opening day schedule.

The action on Thursday will get underway the closing events of the heptathlon, starting at 9:10 a.m. with the women’s pole vault beginning at 1:30 p.m. Track action get going at 12:30 with the men’s mile run at 12:45 p.m., followed but the women’s races.

This year’s event is opened to the public with the following ticket prices available – Adult All-Session: $10 Adult Single Day: $5 OVC Student All-Session: $2 Child (13 & under) All-Session: $5 Child (13 & under) Single Day: $ 2

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Main News

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

3 days ago
Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event

Digital Results

Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games, while Ryan Crouser's throw of 23.38 to set a new world record in the men's Shot Put...

January 29, 2022
Elaine-thompson-herah-jamaica-diamond-league-champion Elaine-thompson-herah-jamaica-diamond-league-champion

Main News

Thompson-Herah wins 60m at Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham in 7.08

Elaine Thompson-Herah wins the women's 60m at 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham in a time of 7.08 secs, but missed breaking the...

4 days ago
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Advertisement