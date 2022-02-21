How to watch the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup?

All eyes will be in Torun, Poland, on Tuesday (22) when the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series continues with the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup. Several Olympic and world medalists are set to feature at the Arena and you can watch the live streaming coverage of the meeting.

What channels are streaming the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup?

Live broadcast on Tuesday will be available in a number of territories through the World Athletics YouTube channel with the two-hour live stream of the meeting starting at 12:00 pm ET or 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

For viewers in the United States and Canada, a subscription from FloTrack is needed to enjoy the coverage, which will be available to stream or webcast from your personal computer, mobile or TV. A complete list of TV channels and streaming options are at your disposal below on this page.

Among the highlighted athletes down to compete at the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup are Elaine Thompson-Herah, the five-time Olympic champion, Olympic 10,000m gold medalist Selemon Barega, and Thiago Braz, the 2016 pole vault gold medalist from Rio, Brazil.

Lots of global championships medalists entered

In addition, the stellar lineup also includes a number of world and European champions, as well as other global championships medalists. The likes of Halimah Nakaayi, Pawel Wojciechowski, Femke Bol, Khaddi Sagnia, Piotr Lisek, Michał Haratyk, Orlando Ortega and Lamecha Girma, just to name a few, are all down to compete at the meeting as well.

Meanwhile, home favorite and world leader Ewa Swoboda of Poland will put her impressive form on the line against Thompson-Herah in the women’s 60m dash. Swoboda is back on home soil to race again after setting her world-leading and Polish national 60m record of 7.00 in Lodz on Feb. 11.

Live channels and streams for the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup

OverSport (OverSport 1) – Albania, Kosovo

Flow Sports – Caribbean countries

DirecTV (VC 617/1617) – Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

FloTrack – Australia, Canada, USA

ESPN (STAR+) – Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama

Arena Sport – Cyprus, Greece

MTV (CMore Sport 2) Finland

sportdeutschland.tv Germany

TG4 (highlights only) Ireland

Charlton (Sport 1) Israel

Sky (Sky Sport Arena CH 204) Italy

Sport 1 (SPORT 1 and SPORT 1 HD) Lithuania

Ziggo (Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Sport Select) Netherlands

Polsat Poland

SPORT.TV (SPORT.TV 3) Portugal

Match TV (ARENA) Russia

TVE (RTVE Play and Teledeporte) Spain

SVT (SVT2 and SVTPlay) Sweden

Swiss Sport TV Switzerland