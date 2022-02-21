Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup?

Watch the live streaming from the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup on Tuesday (22) on YouTube and FloTrack as a number of Olympic and world champions are set to feature. Elaine Thompson-Herah takes on Ewa Swoboda, while Gudaf Tsegay runs in the 1500m, a year after setting a world record.

Published

All eyes will be in Torun, Poland, on Tuesday (22) when the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series continues with the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup. Several Olympic and world medalists are set to feature at the Arena and you can watch the live streaming coverage of the meeting.

What channels are streaming the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup?

Live broadcast on Tuesday will be available in a number of territories through the World Athletics YouTube channel with the two-hour live stream of the meeting starting at 12:00 pm ET or 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

READ MORE: Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

For viewers in the United States and Canada, a subscription from FloTrack is needed to enjoy the coverage, which will be available to stream or webcast from your personal computer, mobile or TV. A complete list of TV channels and streaming options are at your disposal below on this page.

Among the highlighted athletes down to compete at the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup are Elaine Thompson-Herah, the five-time Olympic champion, Olympic 10,000m gold medalist Selemon Barega, and Thiago Braz, the 2016 pole vault gold medalist from Rio, Brazil.

Lots of global championships medalists entered

In addition, the stellar lineup also includes a number of world and European champions, as well as other global championships medalists. The likes of Halimah Nakaayi, Pawel Wojciechowski, Femke Bol, Khaddi Sagnia, Piotr Lisek, Michał Haratyk, Orlando Ortega and Lamecha Girma, just to name a few, are all down to compete at the meeting as well.

Meanwhile, home favorite and world leader Ewa Swoboda of Poland will put her impressive form on the line against Thompson-Herah in the women’s 60m dash. Swoboda is back on home soil to race again after setting her world-leading and Polish national 60m record of 7.00 in Lodz on Feb. 11.

Live channels and streams for the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup

OverSport (OverSport 1) – Albania, Kosovo
Flow Sports – Caribbean countries
DirecTV (VC 617/1617) – Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
FloTrack – Australia, Canada, USA
ESPN (STAR+) – Belize, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
Arena Sport – Cyprus, Greece
MTV (CMore Sport 2) Finland
sportdeutschland.tv Germany
TG4 (highlights only) Ireland
Charlton (Sport 1) Israel
Sky (Sky Sport Arena CH 204) Italy
Sport 1 (SPORT 1 and SPORT 1 HD) Lithuania
Ziggo (Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Sport Select) Netherlands
Polsat Poland
SPORT.TV (SPORT.TV 3) Portugal
Match TV (ARENA) Russia
TVE (RTVE Play and Teledeporte) Spain
SVT (SVT2 and SVTPlay) Sweden
Swiss Sport TV Switzerland

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

