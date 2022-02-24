How to watch the 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational?

The 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational will be broadcast live from Seattle, Washington on Friday and Saturday, February 25-26 on RunnerSpace.com and every team in the Pac-12 is Dempsey-bound this weekend. The meet will act as the final chance for several of the league’s athletes to qualify for the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Where to watch the 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational?

Live webcast and streaming broadcast will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. If you don’t already have an account, please use the link to sign up here to secure your RunnerSpace +PLUS. Live Results | Live Video on Runnerspace | Heat Sheets | Final Schedule

The Pac-12 Invitational is not an official conference championship, as the league does not sponsor indoor track. However, the conference teams have still come together to help put the strongest fields possible together this weekend in the hopes of building a strong Pac-12 presence at nationals. A select few professional athletes will also be in the meet, and unattached competitors are also permitted.

Competition on Friday begins in the Dempsey at 12:00 pm with the women’s Weight Throw and the women’s Pole Vault competitions. The Pentathlon and Heptathlon combined events are also slated to take place on Thursday. Running events starts at 4:30 pm with the women’s 60m hurdles heats.

Action on Saturday gets underway at 10:00 am with the women’s High Jump women’s Shot Put, while the men’s Heptathlon remaining events begin at 10:00 am. The first track final on Day Two is the women’s 60m hurdles at 11:00 a.m., followed by the men’s race at 11:05 am.

2022 Pac-12 Invitational | FINAL SCHEDULE

Start Event

12:00 p.m. Women’s Weight Throw (2 Flights)

12:00 p.m. Women’s Pole Vault (1 Flight)

~12:45 p.m. Heptathlon: Men’s Long Jump (1 Flight)

~1:00 p.m. Pentathlon: Women’s High Jump (1 Flight)

~2:00 p.m. Heptathlon: Men’s Shot Put (1 Flight)

~3:00 p.m. Pentathlon: Women’s Shot Put (1 Flight)

~3:00 p.m. Heptathlon: Men’s High Jump (1 Flight)

~4:00 p.m. Pentathlon: Women’s Long Jump (1 Flight)

4:00 p.m. Men’s Weight Throw (2 Flights)

4:00 p.m. Men’s Pole Vault (1 Flight)

5:30 p.m. Women’s Long Jump (1 Flight)

5:30 p.m. Men’s Long Jump (1 Flight)

RUNNING EVENTS _____________________________________________________________________________

Start Event

12:00 p.m. Heptathlon: Men’s 60m Dash (2 Heats)

12:15 p.m. Pentathlon: 60 Meter Hurdles (5 Heats)

4:30 p.m. Women’s 60m Hurdles Prelim (5 Heats)

4:45 p.m. Men’s 60m Hurdles Prelim (2 Heats)

5:00 p.m. Women’s 60m Dash Prelim (5 Heats)

5:15 p.m. Men’s 60m Dash Prelim (5 Heats)

~5:30 p.m. Pentathlon: Women’s 800m Run (1 Heat)

5:40 p.m. Women’s 5000m Meter Run (1 Heat)

6:00 p.m. Men’s 5000m Meter Run (1 Heat)

6:20 p.m. Women’s 200m Dash (9 Heats)

6:40 p.m. Men’s 200m Dash (7 Heats)

7:00 p.m. Women’s Distance Medley Relay (1 Heat)

7:15 p.m. Men’s Distance Medley Relay (1 Heat)

*All heats will be run SLOW to FAST, EXCEPT the 200m and 400m, which will be run FAST to SlOW

Saturday, February 26, 2022

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FIELD EVENTS

Start Event

10:00 a.m. Women’s High Jump (1 Flight)

10:00 a.m. Women’s Shot Put (2 Flights)

~11:10 a.m. Heptathlon: Men’s Pole Vault (1 Flight)

12:00 p.m. Women’s Triple Jump (1 Flight)

12:00 p.m. Men’s Triple Jump (1 Flight)

1:00 p.m. Men’s High Jump (1 Flight)

1:00 p.m. Men’s Shot Put (2 Flights)

RUNNING EVENTS ___________________________________________________________________________________

Start Event

10:30 a.m. Heptathlon: Men’s 60 Meter Hurdles (4 Heats)

11:00 a.m. Women’s 60 Meter Hurdles Final (2 Heats)

11:05 a.m. Men’s 60 Meter Hurdles Final (2 Heats)

11:10 a.m. Women’s 1 Mile Run (3 Heats)

11:30 a.m. Men’s 1 Mile Run (2 Heats)

11:45 a.m. Women’s 400 Meter Dash (7 Heats)

12:05 p.m. Men’s 400 Meter Dash (9 Heats)

12:35 p.m. Women’s 60 Meter Dash Final (2 Heats)

12:40 p.m. Men’s 60 Meter Dash Final (2 Heats)

12:45 p.m. Women’s 800 Meter Run (3 Heats)

1:00 p.m. Men’s 800 Meter Run (3 Heats)

1:15 p.m. Women’s 3000 Meter Run (3 Heats)

1:50 p.m. Men’s 3000 Meter Run (2 Heats)

~2:10 p.m. Heptathlon: Men’s 1000 Meter Run (1 Heat)

2:20 p.m. Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay (3 Heats)

2:40 p.m. Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay (2 Heats)

