How to watch the 2022 SAC Indoor Track and Field Championships?

You can watch the 2022 South Atlantic Conference [SAC] Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday (26) and Sunday (27) inside the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C., but there is a cost for a RunnerSpace.com.

Published

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The 2022 South Atlantic Conference [SAC] Indoor Track & Field Championships begin on Saturday (26) and will be completed on Sunday (27) inside the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Where can I watch and follow the 2022 SAC Indoor Championships?

The two-day NCAA DII championships will begin with the pentathlon and heptathlon events on Saturday afternoon at noon, followed by field events and track events starting at 4 p.m. Sunday’s events will begin at 10:30 a.m. For a full schedule of events, CLICK HERESchedule of Events | Live Results | Meet Records

The championships will be live-streamed via RunnerSpace.com, here, and requires a +plus account which costs $12.99 per month. You can sign-up for an account and learn more about the stream here. Live results will be available via Athletic Live here.  Read more: Boling runs PB of 6.59 to lead finalists at 2022 SEC Indoor Championships

There will be no admission for entry into the championships, however, space will be limited, and all spectators must wear a mask at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.

The SAC Indoor Track & Field Championships were last held in 2020 when Queens brought home both the men’s and women’s championships.

For more information on the 2022 SAC Indoor Track & Field Championships, visit the SAC’s Championship central page.

Follow several other NCAA DI conference championships this weekend by visiting our homepage, while you can get the latest results from this weekend and from previous meetings on our results page here, which is updated every week with new links.

Story by the SAC

