How to watch the 2022 Silverston Invitational live stream?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With just one weekend remaining before what is expected ti be a very exciting 2022 Big Ten Indoor Championships, the University of Michigan track and field team will host the 2022 Silverston Invitational on Friday (Feb. 18). Live streaming coverage of the meeting will be available online and you can click here to watch all the action. The live streaming will be on U-M Indoor Track Building Live Video and you will be able follow both the field events and track events.

The invitational will be held at the Michigan Indoor Track Building and the coverage will get underway 4:00 p.m. IMPORTANT LINKS: Live Results | Live Streams | Meet Schedule | Meet Central | U-M Vaccination Policy

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the live stream of the DL DMR Invitational?

Several schools will be using the Silverston Invitational to give their athletes a last opportunity to earn NCAA Indoor Championships marks as well as improving their seedings for the conference championships next week.

This meet will also allow fans one last opportunity to see the Wolverines in action at home during the indoor season until the 2023 campaign.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the schedule shows that both field events and the preliminaries of the track events will begin at 4 p.m. The first final on the track, the women’s 60 meter hurdles, will start at 4:45 p.m, while all events, including the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays, are expected to conclude by 7:45 p.m.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Arkansas Qualifier indoor meet live?

Beside the collegiate athletes in action, fans will be able to catch reigning Paralympic champion and world-record-holding high jumper Sam Grewe, along with Olympians Mason Ferlic and Steven Bastien; former local high school sensation-turned-professional Hobbs Kessler; and multiple-time U-M All-American Joe Ellis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2022 Big Ten Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio, will take place on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.

Schedule of events:

Field Events

4:00 PM – Men’s High Jump (Final)

4:00 PM – Men’s Weight Throw (Final)

4:00 PM – Women’s Shot Put (Final)

4:00 PM – Men’s Long Jump (Final)

4:00 PM – Women’s Long Jump (Final)

4:00 PM – Women’s Pole Vault (Final)

5:30 PM – Women’s High Jump (Final)

5:30 PM – Men’s Triple Jump (Final)

6:00 PM – Women’s Weight Throw (Final)

6:00 PM – Men’s Shot Put (Final)

6:30 PM – Women’s Triple Jump (Final)

6:30 PM – Men’s Pole Vault (Final)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Track Events

4:00 PM – Women’s 60 meter hurdles (Prelims)

4:10 PM – Men’s 60 meter hurdles (Prelims)

4:20 PM – Women’s 60 meter dash (Prelims)

4:45 PM – Women’s 60 meter hurdles (Final)

4:50 PM – Men’s 60 meter hurdles (Final)

4:55 PM – Women’s 60 meter dash (Final)

5:00 PM – Men’s 60 meter dash (Final)

5:10 PM – Women’s Mile (Final)

5:25 PM – Men’s Mile (Final)

5:40 PM – Women’s 400 meter dash (Final)

5:55 PM – Men’s 400 meter dash (Final)

6:05 PM – Women’s 600 meter run (Final)

6:10 PM – Men’s 600 meter run (Final)

6:15 PM – Women’s 800 meter run (Final)

6:25 PM – Men’s 800 meter run (Final)

6:30 PM – Women’s 200 meter dash (Final)

6:40 PM – Men’s 200 meter dash (Final)

6:50 PM – Women’s 3000 meter run (Final)

7:05 PM – Men’s 3000 meter run (Final)

7:20 PM – Women’s 4×400 Relay (Final)

7:30 PM – Men’s 4×400 Relay (Final)