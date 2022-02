How to watch The 2022 Summit League Indoor Championships?

The 2022 Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships will take place February 25-26 at the Frederick “Fritz” D. Pollard Jr. Athletic Center in Grand Forks, N.D. and you can watch all the live streaming coverage from the two-day meeting online.

Seven men’s teams and eight women’s teams will compete at the 2022 indoor championships with North Dakota State starting as the defending champions on both the men’s and women’s side.

The North Dakota State men’s team has claimed five of the last six Summit League indoor team titles, and nine indoor team championships in 14 years of league membership. This weekend, the Bison will look to extend that impressive run in Grand Forks.

The North Dakota State University women’s team, meanwhile, will be seeking to extend its league-record streak of 14 successive team titles. The Bison have dominated The Summit League since joining the conference in 2008. Their run of capturing championships is quite remarkable as they’ve combined to secure 13 straight outdoor team titles as well.

The 2022 Summit League Indoor Championships begin on Friday, at 9:30 a.m. CT on with the multi-events. Field events competition will get going at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, with track events starting at 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, competition on Saturday will also start at 9:30 am with action in the field getting underway at 11:00 a.m. Running events will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

*National Anthem to be played at the beginning of each day

Heptathlon/Pentathlon

9:30 a.m. 60-Meter Hurdles Women’s Pentathlon

10 a.m. 60-Meter Dash Men’s Heptathlon

10:30 a.m. High Jump Women’s Pentathlon

10:50 a.m. Long Jump Men’s Heptathlon

12 p.m. Shot Put Men’s Heptathlon

1 p.m. Shot Put Women Pentathlon

1:15 p.m. High Jump Men’s Heptathlon

1:45 p.m. Long Jump Women’s Pentathlon

2:45 p.m. 800-Meter Run Women’s Pentathlon

Field Events

3 p.m. Weight Throw Women’s Trials & Finals

3 p.m. Pole Vault Men’s Trials & Finals

3:30 p.m. Long Jump Women’s Trials & Finals

5 p.m. Weight Throw Men’s Trials & Finals

5:30 p.m. Long Jump Men’s Trials & Finals

Track Events

4 p.m. 800-Meter Run Women’s Prelims

4:15 p.m. 800-Meter Run Men’s Prelims

4:35 p.m. 400-Meter Dash Women’s Prelims

4:50 p.m. 400-Meter Dash Men’s Prelims

5:05 p.m. 60-Meter Dash Women’s Prelims

5:20 p.m. 60-Meter Dash Men’s Prelims

5:35 p.m. 60-Meter Hurdles Women’s Prelims

5:50 p.m. 60-Meter Hurdles Men’s Prelims

6:05 p.m. 3,000-Meter Run Women’s Finals

6:20 p.m. 3,000-Meter Run Men’s Finals

6:35 p.m. 200-Meter Dash Women’s Prelims

6:50 p.m. 200-Meter Dash Men’s Prelims

7:05 p.m. Distance Medley Relay Women’s Finals

7:20 p.m. Distance Medley Relay Men’s Finals

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Heptathlon

9:30 a.m. 60-Meter Hurdles Men’s Heptathlon

10:15 a.m. Pole Vault Men’s Heptathlon

12:15 p.m. 1,000-Meter Run Men’s Heptathlon

Field Events

11 a.m. Triple Jump Women’s Trials & Finals

12 p.m. Shot Put Women’s Trials & Finals

12 p.m. High Jump Men’s Trials & Finals

12:30 p.m. Pole Vault Women’s Trials & Finals

1:30 p.m. Triple Jump Men’s Trials & Finals

2 p.m. Shot Put Men’s Trials & Finals

2 p.m. High Jump Women’s Trials & Finals

Track Events

1 p.m. Mile Run Women’s Section 1

1:10 p.m. Mile Run Women’s Section 2

1:20 p.m. Mile Run Men’s Finals

1:40 p.m. 400-Meter Dash Women’s Finals

1:50 p.m. 400-Meter Dash Men’s Finals

2 p.m. 60-Meter Dash Women’s Finals

2:10 p.m. 60-Meter Dash Men’s Finals

2:20 p.m. 60-Meter Hurdles Women’s Finals

2:30 p.m. 60-Meter Hurdles Men’s Finals

2:40 p.m. 800-Meter Run Women’s Finals

2:45 p.m. 800-Meter Run Men’s Finals

2:50 p.m. 200-Meter Dash Women’s Finals

2:55 p.m. 200-Meter Dash Men’s Finals

3:00 p.m. 5,000-Meter Run Women’s Finals

3:25 p.m. 5,000-Meter Run Men’s Finals

3:45 p.m. 4×400 Relay Women’s Finals

3:55 p.m. 4×400 Relay Men’s Finals

4:25 p.m. Team Award Ceremony

*Individual awards will be given out at the conclusion of each

event when possible or during the award ceremony times

listed