How to watch the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational?

Watch and follow live streaming coverage of the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational. Several Olympians are included in the line-up, don’t miss. Stream it today!

Published

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson track and field season continues this week as the Tigers are set to host their final home indoor meet of the season on Friday (11) and Saturday (12). A reported 22 total teams and several world and Olympic medal winners will make the trip to Tigertown for the Tiger Paw Invitational and you can watch live streaming coverage of both days by clicking here.

Action on Friday’s first day will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m. before the competition resumes on Saturday morning for another six hours from 10:00 a.m. through 4 p.m. In addition to the live video streaming, live results are also available HERE.

READ MORE: Top track and field meets to watch this weekend – live streaming (Feb. 11-13)

Some of the leading teams joining the hosts for the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex are Kentucky, Villanova, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Houston, and North Carolina A&T.

Also on the list of teams traveling to compete are Virginia, Ohio State, UCF, Texas, Southern California, University of Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Harvard, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Hampton, and the University of Kansas.

The meet will also entertain several global championship medalists including American Christian Coleman, who is the 60-meter world record holder and is set to double up this weekend, as well as Jamaicans Danielle Williams, Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Chanice Porter, and Kimberly Williams.

READ MORE: How to watch 2022 American Track League Louisville

Fellow Americans Chris Belcher and Kayla White, Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton, Akela Jones of Barbados and Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands are also on the entrants’ list for the two-day meeting.

Speaking ahead of the meeting Clemson Program Director Mark Elliott said on the school’s website: “The talent level that you’ll see here are potential Olympians… It is the biggest meet in the country this weekend for sure and in my estimation, it is the biggest indoor meet in the world.”

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level.

