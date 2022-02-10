How to watch the 2022 Tyson Invitational? Shericka Jackson to make indoor debut in 60m

Connect with us

Watch the 2022 Tyson Invitational as Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson down to make her indoor debut in 60m. American multi-athlete Taliyah Brooks will also open her season. Don’t miss the live stream on SEC Network +.

Olympic 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson headlines the list of professional athletes down to compete at the 2022 Tyson Invitational, which will take place at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Friday (11) and Saturday (12).

Fans who are unable to attend the meet can watch the live stream which is available through SEC Network + on Friday (3:55 pm) | Watch Live and on Saturday (12:45 pm) | Watch Live. In addition, you can also follow the live results which are also available HERE.

Jackson, who finished behind fellow countrywomen Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women’s 100m at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer before anchoring Jamaica to the gold medal 4×100 relay, will be making her first appearance indoors.

The 27-year-old who climbed down from the 400m to run the shorter sprints this past season, will line-up in the women’s 60m at the 2022 Tyson Invitational on Friday where she will start in heat two of the event.

Jackson will take on American Marybeth Price, who has the second-fastest time this season at 7.08, while another Jamaican and Olympian Natasha Morrison, along with USA’s Jasmine Todd and Bahamian Anthonique Strachan will start in heat one.

Other professional athletes included in the entries are Jamaica’s Stephanie Ann McPherson, the fourth-place finisher in the 400m in Tokyo, Shamier Little, a silver medalist in the 400m hurdles at the 2015 World Championships, as well as 2018 World Indoor 60m hurdles silver medalist Christina Clemons of the USA.

The women’s long jump Invitational is expected to also be among the highlights with the likes of Arkansas alum Taliyah Brooks, as well as Olympian Tara Davis and Sha’Keela Saunders leading the way.

Meanwhile, host school Arkansas has decided to split the team this weekend to compete at two different with the distance crew racing in Washington at the Husky Classic.

“We’re at the point in our schedule, and training as well, where we need to knock out as optimal performances as possible across the board because our next major competition is going to be the SEC meet,” Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter said on the Arkansas website.

“This weekend is very much a keynote for our schedule. That’s why the distance crew will be out in Seattle, Washington, to match up with many of their national and conference peers. If you want to sprint or jump, Tyson is optimal for that as well. We need to get some things done this weekend.”

Among the top college programs slated to compete at the meet are No. 1 Florida and No. 4 LSU, in addition to four other schools currently listed in the latest USTFCCCA National Team Rating Index top 25.

The line-up for the 2022 Tyson Invitational also includes No. 8 North Carolina State, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 18 Tennessee, and No. 22 Nebraska.

The rest of the field includes Alabama, Florida State, Arizona State, Duke, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Barton County CC, Princeton, Drake, and Academy of Art.

“The Tyson Invitational will provide a preview of a lot of the firepower in ballistic events on the women’s side,” noted Harter.

“We’ll see a lot of conference foes this weekend and it will provide head-on-head competition as well as a preview of what we can see in a couple of weeks.”

