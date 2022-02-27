How to watch the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships: Day 2

Day Two at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships will continue on Sunday (27) at The Podium here in Spokane, Washington, and once again you can watch a live online stream, television broadcast, as well as follow all the live results of the two-day meeting. The competition on Sunday will begin at 12:30 pm ET, while the final of the Nike men’s 60m dash will close out the competition shortly after 6:15 pm.

Day 2 of the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships will be streamed live on USATF.TV+ from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The live broadcast will then shift over to CNBC and Peacock to conclude the national coverage from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. Live Results will be available for those who are unable to watch the action, with the Start Lists available as well.

USATF.TV+ will also provide end-to-end coverage of field events with individual live feeds of each event accessible. Read more: Final points standings: Arkansas sweeps 2022 SEC Indoor Championships

Hunting Heptathlon crown on Day 2

Garrett Scantling took a 191 point bedtime lead over Samuel Black on Saturday’s first day of action in the men’s Heptathlon and he will be hoping to either build or maintain that advantage when the competition resumes at 12:30 pm on Sunday.

The first action on the track will be the women’s and men’s 60m hurdles preliminaries, starting at 2:00 pm, with the first round of the 60m dashes slated to follow at 2:38 pm. Both sets of disciplines will close out the championships this evening. Read more: Final ACC Indoor Championships points standings: Virginia Tech wins men’s crown, Duke and Hokies share the women’s

Among the featured athletes down to compete on Sunday’s second and final day are Christian Colemen, Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, Bryce Hoppel, Devon Allen, Katie Nageotte, Ajee’ Wilson, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Vashti Cunningham, Gabbi Cunningham, JuVaughn Harrison, Cole Hocker, and Keturah Orji, among others.

How to watch the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships Day Two live?

