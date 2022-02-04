How to watch the ISTAF Indoor 2022 meeting live?

The World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver series continues on Friday (4) in Berlin with the ISTAF Indoor 2022 meeting and you can watch three Olympic champions in action live at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Sprinter Marcell Jacobs and jumpers Armand Duplantis (pole vaulter) and Malaika Mihambo (long jumper) are among the featured athletes down to compete.

This year’s ISTAF Indoor Berlin will be streamed online at SPORT1.de and broadcast live free TV airing by German TV SPORT1, starting at 11:15 am ET. For more information, please visit here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Camel City Invitational and Camel City Elite?

After stepping away from competitive action after his historic 100m and 4x100m gold medal runs at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer, Jacobs is set to make his first appearance on Friday when he lines up in the men’s 60m dash.

The 27-year-old enters the meet with a personal best of 6.47 seconds which he used to win the 2021 European indoor title in Toruń and he will face-off with Arthur Cisse of the Ivory Coast, who narrowly defeated the Italian at last year’s ISTAF Indoor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Germany’s Kevin Kranz, who owns a personal best of 6.59, and French sprinter Jimmy Vicaut (6.48) are also among the starters.

Multiple European medalist Gina Lückenkemper of Germany who will race for the first time indoors in three years, according to the meeting director, leads the women’s entrants with her PB of 7.11 secs, with Daryll Neita of Great Britain and Jennifer Montag of Germany also on the start list.

Meanwhile, Duplantis, who has already shown his quality this season, will make his first-ever appearance at the ISTAF Indoor meeting and the European Indoor champion will be aiming to make it a very special moment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

The 22-year-old Swede opened his 2022 campaign with a world-leading 6.02m performance in Karlsruhe, last week, so the meeting record (6.02m) by Renaud Lavillenie in 2015 could very well be in danger.

A confident Duplantis has also hinted about challenging his own world record of 6.18m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

American Olympic finalist KC Lightfoot and Piotr Lisek of Poland who both have indoor personal bests of 6.00m, are also listed to compete in the event.

Elsewhere, German long jump star Mihambo, the multiple major championships medalist, headlines the starters in that event, while she is also slated to double up when she steps in the starting blocks for the women’s 60m.

“We are thrilled that we are able to celebrate such an event with outstanding athletes and that it is possible for us to welcome back spectators during these difficult times,” said Meeting Director Martin Seeber.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While we will not have 12,500 fans I am sure that the Berlin crowd will still create the special ISTAF INDOOR atmosphere to push the athletes to great performances.”