KINGSTON, Jamaica – World champion Tajay Gayle and fellow championships medalist Rushell Clayton will be among the featured athletes taking part at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series here at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday (19) and you can watch live streaming of the event online.

Saturday’s opener is the first of the four meeting in the series, which is organized by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and the Sports Development Foundation (SDF) to assist senior athletes during their preparations for the JAAA National Championships and other international competitions.

How to watch the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series meet #1 live?

Live streaming coverage will be available via the TrackAlerts YouTube Channel and the coverage is slated to begin at 5:30 pm. The two hour stream will run through 7:30 pm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah wins 60m at Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham in 7.08

Tajay Gayle will continue his World Athletics Championships long jump title defense preparations with another 60m dash this weekend after making a rare appearance overseas in Fayetteville Ark., last week.

On Saturday he will take on Nigel Ellis, Oshane Bailey, Rasheed Dwyer, Demish Gaye and Jazeel Murphy in the short sprint where he will be hoping to improve on the 6.94 seconds he ran a week ago.

Meanwhile, Clayton, the World Athletics Championships 400m hurdles bronze medalist at Doha 2019, is set to take part in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elsewhere, the like of Anastasia Le-Roy, Soda Williams, Jura Levy, Malik James-King, Anthony Carpenter, Demar Murray, and Akane Slater are also slated to compete at the opening JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series meet.

NOTE: Each meet will feature fourteen individual events with four designated as premium. The selected premium events for the first meet are the 400 metres for men and women and the discus for men and women. At the end of the premium events, the top three finishers – providing they meet a set minimum standard – will earn a total of one hundred thousand dollars. Winners will receive $50,000.00, second-placers will pocket $30,000.00 while third-placed athletes will bank $20,000.00.