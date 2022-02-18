How to watch the live stream of the DL DMR Invitational?

The 2022 JDL DMR Invitational will be streaming live from JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, NC on Friday (18) and Saturday (19) and you can watch the coverage via JDLFastTrack.com. But in order the follow the action, you will need a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. If you already have one then just sign in and enjoy the stream. Please Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS if you don’t have one.

How to watch live stream of the DL DMR Invitational

The live action from the meeting is scheduled to begin on Friday at 6:00 pm ET with the women’s 5,000m, while coverage on Saturday will get underway much earlier, at 10:30 am ET. Watch Live Here. You can also follow the Live Results and other updates using your smart devices. On-demand archives of the meet will be posted here. here is the Schedule of events, which is subject to change.

The meeting has attracted several notable programs that are looking to wrap up their respective regular indoor season schedule ahead of the upcoming conference meets next week and the NCAA indoor championships in a couple of weeks.

The likes of Kentucky, NC State, North Carolina, Duke, Georgetown, Washington, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Missouri, and Cincinnati are all set to feature.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech, which will also send a squad to the JDL DMR Invitational, will host the Virginia Tech Challenge on Friday and Saturday as well and this week has also attracted a few top programs.

The Hokies, who are ranked No. 10 in the nation on the women’s side, and rank first in the ACC conference on the men’s side, will welcome teams such as Virginia, Duke, NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Hampton, Towson, High Point, Radford, Roanoke, Winthrop, Maryland, William & Mary, and VMI.

How to follow the Virginia Tech Challenge?

Fri. | Virginia Tech Challenge | 2 PM | Live Results | Event Schedule (PDF)

Sat. | Virginia Tech Challenge | 11:30 AM | Live Results | Event Schedule (PDF)