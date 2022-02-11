How to watch the Orlen Cup 2022 meeting? Lamont Marcell Jacobs runs 60m

Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will continue his preparations for what will be a very busy 2022 season when he competes in the 60m at the Orlen Cup 2022 meeting in Lodz. You can watch live streaming coverage of the meet online by clicking here for the TVP Sports coverage.

The action on Friday will begin at 11:50 am ET time and you can also follow all the live results, updates, and events schedule on the meeting website. Click here for more information.

After winning on his return to competitive action since winning a pair of gold medals at the 2021 Tokyo Games last summer, Jacobs confirmed this week that he will be competing in Lodz.

The Italian who won the 100m and helped his country to secure the gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Games, posted times of 6.51 and 6.57 at last week’s indoor meet in Berlin and will be aiming to continue his winning form over the same distance in Poland on Friday.

Following his appearance in Lodz, Jacobs will race again in Lievin at the 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in France as he continues to lay the early foundations in his quest for gold at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships, which take place in Belgrade between March 18-20.

“I can’t wait to race again, starting from Friday in Poland,” said Jacobs told reporters at Rome’s foreign press association, the AFP reported this week.

“I missed the adrenaline of racing, I hope I’m never away for that long again because I missed it.”

The European indoor champion owns a personal best of 6.47 seconds for the 60m, a time he used to set the Italian national record and win the title at the Euros in Toruń, last March.

Veteran American sprinter Mike Rodgers, Jan Veleba of the Czech Republic, Great Britain’s Eugene Amo-Dadzie and Chituru Ali of Italy will also line up against Jacobs in the men’s 60m dash.

Also slated to compete at the Orlen Cup 2022 meeting are Brazilan pole vaulter Thiago Braz, Ernest John Uy Obiena of the Philippines, European indoor high jump silver medalist Andriy Protsenko, as well as Poland’s World U20 hurdles champion in the 110m event Jakub Szymanski and Polish thrower Konrad Bukowiecki, the 2017 European Indoor gold medalist in the men’s shot put.