Watch the 2022 Jarvis Scott Open

How to watch the Texas Tech 2022 Jarvis Scott Open?

Watch LIVE stream from the 2022 Jarvis Scott Open as several teams wrap up the regular indoor season. The 2022 Big 12 Championship is next for Tech.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech track and field team will conclude its preparations for the postseason when it hosts the final regular-season indoor meet on Friday. The Red Raiders will be hosting the inaugural Jarvis Scott Open ON Friday (18) afternoon at the Sports Performance Center as part of the tune-up for the 2022 Big 12 Championship at Iowa State on Feb. 25-26.

How to watch live streaming?

The schedule will begin at 4:00 pm ET, but the live action gets underway at 5:00 pm and it will be live on ESPN+. The women’s weight throw will begin the day’s schedule along with the first track event, the 1000m final. The last projected events are the 4×400 relays which will end around 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Arkansas Qualifier indoor meet live?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On The Lookout – Texas Tech Preview
Despite most of the team using this week as an opportunity to rest, a few Red Raiders will be looking to bump their marks to secure a better spot at the national meet in March. Seasons Usual is currently 19th in the NCAA with her best throw of the season being 21.47m which she’s hit twice. In the pole vault, Chloe Wall has topped out at 4.28m and is 20th in the NCAA.

READ MORE: How to watch the live stream of the DL DMR Invitational?
 
Over to the men, Gabe Oladipo enters the meet 10th in the country, tossing the weight at 21.91m which leads the Big 12. Marco Vilca will look to crack inside the top 20 as he sits 22nd this year with a season-best time of 1:48.19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
