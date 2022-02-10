Connect with us

Nico-Young-of-Northern-Arizona
Northern Arizona's standout Nico Young in action

Main News

How to watch the Washington Indoor Husky Classic live?

Watch the 2022 Washington Indoor Husky Classic as the likes of BYU, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Iowa State and Northern Arizona will take the track.

Published

Some of the nation’s top distance programs will face-off this week at the 2022 Washington Indoor Husky Classic on Friday (11) and Saturday (12) and you can watch the live streaming coverage at the Dempsey Indoor facility in Seattle online with excitement. Meet Schedule | Live Results | Watch Live Here

The 2022 Washington Indoor Husky Classic will see top distance programs, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Northern Arizona, BYU, Villanova, Stanford, Iowa State, and Arkansas, going head-to-head and live broadcast will be available to fans who have a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you don’t already have a premium account, please visit the link that follows to sign up here for your RunnerSpace +PLUS credentials. As usual, on-demand videos will be made available after the events and you can view them here.

The live webcast will begin at 5:00 pm ET on Friday, while action on Saturday will start at 1:00 pm ET. RunnerSpace coverage will focus on the running events, but some of the field events may be shown if time is allowed in the schedule, according to the broadcasters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some of the featured athletes to look out for are Northern Arizona stars Nico Young and Drew Bosley who are down to race the men’s 3,000m, while the women’s mile run and men’s 5,000m are also expected to be among the highlighted events as well.

The race will include BYU’s Courtney Wayment, who has already established herself this season in the 3,000 and 5,000, along with Arkansas standout Krissy Gear and her teammate Lauren Gregory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

New Mexico’s Amelia Mazza-Downie, Oklahoma State’s Gabby Hentemann, Emily Covert of Colorado, and Washington’s Haley Herberg headline the field for the women’s 5,000m.

The men’s race is targeting a time that is close to the current NCAA-leading time of 13:14.74, although the top men this year are not entered in the Husky Classic this weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the leading entries are Brandon Garnica of BYU and Thomas Pollard of Iowa State. However, the likes of Brian Fay of Washington, Alex Maier of Oklahoma State, Charles Hicks of Stanford, Shea Foster of Oklahoma State, Amon Kemboi of Arkansas, and Jace Aschbrenner of Colorado are also entered in the men’s 5,000m. 

