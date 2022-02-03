How to watch the WSU Invitational and WSU Open live?

By: Washington State Athletic Communications

SPOKANE, Wash.— The Washington State men’s and women’s track and field team will be back at the Podium to host two meets this weekend, as the Cougars will be hosting the WSU Invitational, Feb. 3-5, and the WSU Open Feb. 4. These meets will serve as the final home meets of the 2021-22 indoor track and field season for Washington State.

WSU Invitational

The WSU Invitational will span across three days at the Podium in Spokane starting Thursday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. PT with the women’s pentathlon and the men’s heptathlon. On Friday, the final three events of the men’s heptathlon will begin at 11 a.m. PT, while the remainder of Friday’s events will start at 7 p.m. PT. On Saturday, field events begin at 10 a.m. PT., and running events start at 12 p.m. PT. A full schedule of the events and starting times can be found here.

Live Results

Fans can follow the action this weekend by clicking the link here.

WSU Open

The WSU Open will take place this Friday at the Podium. Field events are set to begin at 9 a.m. PT, while running events start two hours later at 11 a.m. PT. A full list of events and start times can be found here.



The Field

A total of 38 teams from all levels of the NCAA will be competing at the WSU Open this weekend. In addition to Washington State, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah, and Washington.



Live Results

Fans can follow the action this weekend by clicking the link here.



Live Stream

Fans can watch the action this weekend by clicking the link here. A paid membership to Runnerspace.com is required to watch the meets.

Going into this weekend’s meet, Washington State holds a national ranking in three events. The Cougar men currently rank 11th in the high jump and 13th in the 60m hurdles, while the WSU women rank 16th in the high jump. The WSU men enter the weekend ranked 45th in the nation in USTFCCCA team rankings.



Three Cougs sit inside the top-25 in the NCAA in five events. Graduate student Colton Johnsen holds three of those marks, as he is fifth in the mile (3:55.74), 13th in the 5,000m (13:34.75), and 25th in the 3,000m (7:54.78). Graduate student Sam Brixey holds the 19th-best 60m hurdle time (7.82), and graduate student Mitch Jacobson holds the 25th-best high jump mark (2.15m) in the nation.



Fans coming to the meets in Spokane this weekend must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to enter The Podium. All guests 12 years of age and older must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR proof of a negative FDA-approved molecular (e.g., PCR) or antigen COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. Please click here for additional details.