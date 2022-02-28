Iowa, Minnesota win 2022 Big Ten Indoor Championships; team points standings

The final team points standings from the two-day 2022 Big Ten Indoor Championships on Friday (25) and Saturday (26) with Iowa and Minnesota captured the men’s and women’s trophies to successfully defend their respective crowns. Read more: Final points standings: 2022 Big 12 Indoor Championships; Texas sweeps

On the men’s side, Iowa won its second consecutive Big Ten Indoor Championships on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The Hawkeyes tallied 117 points to get the better of Ohio State which finished second with 102 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have an expectation to be Big Ten Champs every time we step on the track and start our season,” Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody said on the school’s official website at www.hawkeyesports.com. “I’m really proud of the guys because they had to be resilient this weekend. They had to fight through a lot of adversity and this was a total team effort.”

Nebraska took third place with 90 points and followed by Indiana with 80 and Wisconsin with 74 points in completing the top five.

Meanwhile, Minnesota tallied 102 points to capture its second straight Big Ten Indoor Championship women’s team title. The Golden Gophers scored a total of 102 points to secure the title, holding off the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Golden Gopher women’s track & field team were winning their sixth indoor and ninth overall at Big Ten championships.

Ohio State also finished second in the women’s team race after tallying 94 points, while Penn State had 85 points for fourth and Michigan ended with 78 points.

2022 Big Ten Indoor Championships team points standings

Men’s Team Scores: Iowa 117; Ohio State 102; Nebraska 90; Indiana 80; Wisconsin 74; Michigan 60; Purdue 48; Michigan State 37; Penn State 36; Illinois 34; Rutgers 24

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Women’s Team Scores: Minnesota 102; Ohio State 94; Penn State 85; Michigan 78; Wisconsin 68; Iowa 59; Michigan State 51; Nebraska 51; Indiana 33; Illinois 30; Rutgers 30; Purdue 21