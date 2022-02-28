Connect with us

Jacobs easily wins Italian Indoor Championships with 6.55

Lamont Jacobs won the men’s 60m at the 2022 Italian Indoor Championships to earn a place to next month’s World Athletics Indoor Championships. The Olympic champion clocked 6.55 seconds to win the Italian indoor title on Sunday (27).

Published

Lamont-Jacobs-2022-Italian-Indoor-Championships
Lamont Jacobs wins 60m at Italian Indoor Championships

European champion Lamont Jacobs continued his preparations for a possible showdown with American world champion Christian Coleman by claiming the men’s 60m title on the second day of competition at the 2022 Italian Indoor Championships on Sunday (27). Read more: Coleman wins USATF Indoor Championships 60m title with 6.45

Lamont Jacobs dominates at Italian Indoor Championships

Jacobs, who won the Olympic 100m title at the Tokyo Olympics last summer in the absence of Coleman, dominated the men’s 60m dash at the 2022 Italian Indoor Championships this weekend when he pulled away from the field to post a time of 6.55 seconds and punched his ticket to Belgrade22.

It was the fourth successful victory in a final this season for the European champion who ended his season immediately after winning a pair of gold medals at the Tokyo Games in August.

Earlier in the heats at the Ancona, Jacobs clocked 6.57 seconds to advance to the final, while Giovanni Galbieri was second to the American-born sprinter in the deciding race after finishing second in a time of 6.62 secs. For full results click here

Record runs by Dosso in women’s 60m

Meanwhile, Zaynab Dosso twice set an Italian record on her way to winning the women’s 60m dash. The three-time national champion who has been trending in the right direction all season, first posted 7.19 seconds in the heats to match her own indoor record before returning to go even faster in the final when winning the title with 7.16 secs.

Elsewhere at the 2022 Italian Indoor Championships, Sveva Gerevini tallied 4,451 points to win the women’s pentathlon and set a national record. The 25-year-old improved on the 4,434 points she scored in Aubiere last month.

Also at the meeting, 17-year-old Marta Amouhin Amani leaped a personal best of 6.32m to win the women’s long jump, while Olympic finalist Filippo Randazzo cut the sand at 8.00m to secure the men’s competition. In other events, two-time European indoor medalist Paolo Dal Molin won the 60m hurdles title in 7.62 seconds and went close to his national record with 7.56 in the heats, while Nick Ponzio threw 21.34m to win the men’s shot put title and Dariya Derkach jumped a PB of 14.26m to win the women’s triple jump.

