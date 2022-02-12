Kentucky women’s 4x400m splits at Tiger Paw Invitational; Steiner posts 50.71

CLEMSON, S.C. — The following are the 4x400m relay splits for the Kentucky women’s team that set a Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex facility record en route to winning the event at the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday (12).

Competing in the first heat of five, Kentucky’s quartet of Megan Moss, Abby Steiner, Karimah Davis, and Alexis Holmes recorded the fastest time overall after stopping the clock at 3:27.27 to break the previous facility record of 3:27.56, set by the University of Southern California (USC) in 2018.

Sprint star Steiner backed up her record-breaking performance in the 200m with a fast 50.71 seconds clocking on the second leg after slicing off a deficit of more than one second to put her team in second place entering the third leg. READ MORE: Ajee’ Wilson wins 800m title at Camel City Invitational

Also dipping below the 51-seconds barrier on her leg was anchor runner Holmes, who was timed at 50.83. Moss got the team off at the start with a 53.22 split, while the third leg runner Davis ran 52.49 on her leg.

Kentucky Team Splits 1) Megan Moss 53.22; 2) Abby Steiner 50.71; 3) Karimah Davis 52.49; 4) Alexis Holmes 50.83. READ MORE: Watch Abby Steiner runs NCAA Indoor 200m record with 22.37 at Clemson

Earlier in the day, Steiner smashed the NCAA indoor 200m record when she recorded a time of 22.37 seconds to improve the previous mark by 0.01 seconds. The defending NCAA champion had held the previous record jointly with Harvard standout and 2021 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Gabby Thomas, who ran the time first in College Station, Texas, to win the national championships in 2018.

In the meantime, at the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday, Texas, led by a fast 50.55 secs anchor leg by Kennedy Simon finished second overall with a time of 3:28.05. The team also included Stacey Ann Williams (52.13) Rhasidat Adeleke (51.70), and Davicia Patterson (53.66).

South Carolina picked up the other podium spot in third place with a time of 3:29.36, while Miami (Fla.) ran 3:36.38 for fourth and UCF posted 3:36.61 to round out the top five finishers. Host school Clemson ran 3:37.57 for sixth place.

2022 Tiger Paw Invitational women 4x400m selected results

Kentucky ‘A’ 3:27.27 (Facility record) Texas ‘A’ 3:28.05 South Carolina ‘A’ 3:29.36 Miami (Fla.) ‘A’ 3:36.38 UCF ‘A’ 3:36.61 Clemson ‘A’ 3:37.57 Ohio State ‘A’ 3:37.65 Harvard ‘A’ 3:38.66 Houston ‘A’ 3:40.99 N. Carolina A&T ‘A’ 3:43.99 Louisville ‘A’ 3:44.67

For complete results from the meeting please click here (PDF). For more information on the latest track and field news please visit our homepage. Live result updates are available on our results and schedule page, which will be updated weekly.