National records for Omurwa, Karstoft at 2022 Meeting Elite de Miramas
Colin Sahlman runs sub 4-minute mile time at Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge

How to watch the 2022 Meyo Invitational live?

How to watch and follow the Charlie Thomas Invitational?

Results from the 2022 ISTAF Indoor; impressive wins for Duplantis, Jacobs

How to watch the ISTAF Indoor 2022 meeting live?
omurwa-ferdinand-ken-athletics-mens-100m-round-1-heat-tokyo-2020-olympic-games
Omurwa Ferdinand (KEN) celebrates in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: MATSUO .K/AFLO SPORT/Alamy Live News

Ferdinand Omurwa and Ida Kathrine Karstoft both set national records at the 2022 Meeting Elite de Miramas in France on Friday (4).

Sprinters Ferdinand Omurwa and Ida Kathrine Karstoft set national records at the 2022 Meeting Elite de Miramas – World Athletics Indoor Tour bronze level meeting in France on Friday (4), while hurdler Pascal Martinot-Lagarde also picked up a victory on the day.

Omurwa made an impressive indoor debut when he clocked 6.63 seconds to win the men’s 60m title to set a Kenyan national record, improving the previous national record of 6.70 secs, set by Paulvince Obuon in 2005, according to the Nation. His time also eclipsed the 2020 stadium record of 6.68 by Iranian Hassan Taftian.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Meyo Invitational live?

Omurwa had earlier set a national record in the heats when he ran 6.65.

Kayhan Özer of Turkey ran 6.67 for second place and Viktor Contaret of France took third with 6.68. Both posted personal bests to finish on the podium.

Meanwhile, Karstoft improved her own Denmark national 200m when she won the women’s race with a time of 23.25 secs to better her previous time of 23.36, set at the end of January in Bærum.

Jessica-Bianca Wessolly of Germany ran 23.83 to win the B race with the second-fastest time of the day, while France’s Brigitte Ntiamoah who finished behind her had the third-best time overall at 23.88.

The men’s 60m hurdles title went to Martinot-Lagarde after the Frenchman clocked 7.63 secs to defeat Gabriel Constantino (7.79) of Brazil and Mikdat Sevler (7.79) of Turkey.

Selected Results

Men’s Results
60m
1 Ferdinand Omurwa KEN 6.63 NR PB
2 Kayhan Özer TUR 6.67 =PB
3 Viktor Contaret FRA 6.68 PB
4 Jeff Erius FRA 6.75
5 Ryan Zeze FRA 6.78 =SB
6 Jeremy Leroux FRA 6.81
7 Confidence Lawson GBR 6.82

Race B
1 Mactar-Marcel Diagne FRA 6.86
2 Christophe Lemaitre 6.86 SB
3 Hassan Taftian IRI 6.97
4 Yoann Ibeka FRA 6.99
5 Kevin Mayer FRA 6.99

Women’s Results

60m Hurdles
1 Pascal Martinot-Lagarde FRA 7.63
2 Gabriel Constantino BRA 7.79
2 Mikdat Sevler TUR 7.79
4 Just Kwaou-Mathey FRA 7.81
5 Ronan Greff FRA 7.86
François Grailet LUX 29 Mar 94 DQ

Race B
1 Matteo Ngo FRA 7.85 SB
2 Leo El Achkar FRA
3 Jordan Rama FRA 8.00 SB
4 Tristan Marcy FRA 8.16 SB
5 Cedric Asdrubal FRA 8.20

