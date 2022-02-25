No. 3 Arkansas ready to battle for 2022 SEC Indoor Championships title

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 3 Arkansas women’s team enters the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships as the defending champion and the Razorbacks are hoping to continue their league dominance with another title at the end of this weekend. The team travels to the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on the Texas A&M campus and will be in as action on Friday and Saturday, February 25-26.

The Arkansas has claimed the past seven SEC Indoor Championships as well as 21 of the past 22 SEC titles contested among cross country, indoor and outdoor seasons. Among those run of conference championships, Arkansas enjoyed 12 consecutive titles from 2014 SEC Outdoor to 2018 SEC Indoor.

In addition, the Razorbacks have a lengthy winning streak of nine consecutive conference titles over the three disciplines with the 2020 SEC Outdoor not held due to COVID-19.

“It would be very special,” Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter said of winning another league crown to add to the 11 SEC Indoor titles the Razorbacks have claimed.

“I think it’s a situation where every one of those championships we are trying to figure out the right combination of chemistry to put together to be competitive in this conference.”

The SEC Indoor Championships are usually one of the most viewed track and field events during the collegiate season and this year will be no different.

I am expecting a very tight encounter for the women’s crown with No. 2 Florida coming in primed and ready to end the finally end the Razorbacks’ title winning run, and coach Harter knows it. Also, the likes of LSU and Kentucky, as well as the hosts Texas A&M are all capable of challenging for the conference crown.

“Florida is ranked ahead of us nationally in the polls, and LSU is right behind us,” added Harter. “The SEC is very formidable when it comes to the national rankings with six of the top eight teams. Our situation is we have to hold off everybody as best we can.”

In terms of individuals, Arkansas leads the SEC in four events heading into the 2022 SEC Championships this weekend and a pair of those events are collegiate leaders this season as well.

“Shafiqua Maloney is the No. 1 half-miler among collegians and our distance medley relay is the collegiate leader as well,” said Harter. “Lauren Gregory is usually a factor in any event we enter her, and our pole vaulters are always a threat in the conference meet.

“We’re fortunate that we have people who are either national or SEC leaders, or in very good striking range, that we could maybe gather a few titlists which would help the team score.”

By SHAWN PRICE – Arkansas Athletics Department – Click here for full story