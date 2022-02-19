Connect with us

Ronnie Baker looks to bounce back at Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham; watch it live￼
Thompson-Herah eyes 60m PB, but won't be pressured to break world record

How to watch the 2022 KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships

How to watch the 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham?

How to watch the 2022 Silverston Invitational live stream?

How to watch the Texas Tech 2022 Jarvis Scott Open?
Ronnie_Baker_2021_Monaco_Diamond_League
Ronnie Baker of the USA wins the 100m at the 2021 Monaco Diamond League

Ronnie Baker is hoping to improve his time in the men’s 60m at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham when he takes on Noah Lyles on Saturday. Baker ran 6.59 for fifth place in Lievin on Thursday and he will want to make things right the second time around.

Published

BIRMINGHAM, UK — Sprinter Ronnie Baker will look to bounce back from a disappointing performance in Lievin in midweek when he lines up again in the men’s 60m dash here at the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19).

Baker finished 5th over the 60m at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais on Thursday (17) with a time of 6.59 seconds behind Italian Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs and his USA countryman Cravont Charleston.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham?

After the race, the American admitted to being disappointed with his slow performance and he will certainly want to put things right when he takes to the track at Utilita Arena Birmingham on Saturday.

Baker said after his Lievin’s performance: “6.59, it was a slow one, I didn’t run like that since probably 2014.”

The World Indoor bronze medalist who owns a personal best of 6.40 seconds for the 60m, set in Albuquerque, in 2018, revealed that he’s only just recovered from being sick a few days ago.

“I got sick a couple of days ago so I just miss a lot of trainings but I mean, no excuse. I race as I am this is how it is.”

He added: “We have to reevaluate and focus on the next race in 2 days. We take things step by step.”

MORE: Thompson-Herah eyes 60m PB, but won’t be pressured to break world record

Baker enters the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham with a best of 6.44 at the meeting and the American would welcome a similar performance as he continues to prepare for a chance to represent Team USA at the World Indoor Championships next month.

The 28-year-old will start in the first heat of the men’s 60m where he will be hoping to navigate his way to the final later on in the day.

Countryman and world 200m champion Noah Lyles will also race in the men’s 60m dash at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham. He will start in the second heat.

On the women’s 60m race, five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah will seek to break the world record of 6.92 seconds. She owns a personal best of 6.98.

