SEC indoor track and field weekly awards announced

Kentucky sprinter Abby Steiner was among the list of athletes bagging weekly honors in the latest release of the SEC indoor track and field awards on Tuesday. Steiner, who has been on an exclusive canter so far this season, added more value to her already standout recognition over the weekend after sizzling to a 22.37 seconds clocking to break the women’s collegiate 200m indoor record at the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational. She was named the SEC Women’s Runner of the Week.

Men’s Runner of the Week: Mario Garcia Romo, Ole Miss Ole Miss’ Mario Garcia Romo recorded a pair of SEC-leading times last weekend at the Music City Challenge, including a record-breaking performance in the mile. Garcia Romo set the SEC lead and broke both Ole Miss records in the mile (3:53.36) and 3K (7:47.56). He ranks second in the NCAA in the mile, and his time of 3:53.36 is an NCAA record on an oversized track. It would have put him No. 6 on the all-time NCAA list on a standard-size track, as well as the fastest miler in SEC history

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU LSU’s Sean Dixon-Bodie registered a season-best mark of 53-10.5 (16.42m) in the triple jump at the Tyson Invitational. He ranks first in the SEC and No. 4 in the NCAA in the triple jump. Dixon-Bodie was the top collegiate finishers at the event.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Favour Ashe, Tennessee Tennessee’s Favour Ashe dropped a 6.52-second 60-meter dash in his preliminary run at the Tyson Invite. His time broke the Tennessee freshman record previously held by Leonard Scott at 6.56, which he set in 1999. Ashe’s time is the fastest 60m in the SEC this season and ranks third-quickest in the NCAA. He also moves up to third all-time in Tennessee history in the event. Ashe currently ranks 6th in the world in the men’s 60m.

Women’s Runner of the Week: Abby Steiner, Kentucky Kentucky’s Abby Steiner Ran for a collegiate record 22.37 in the 200m, breaking her previous collegiate record. It is the second fastest American 200m indoors, fifth fastest in world history indoors, and fastest in the NCAA this season. She also tied Kentucky’s school record in the 60m, running 7.12 in the semifinals, which is tied for the fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. Steiner also ran the second leg of the school record 4x400m relay (3:27.27) with an under 51 split. That relay is the current world-leading time in the event and fourth-fastest in collegiate history.

Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Shey Taiwo, Ole Miss Ole Miss’ Shey Taiwo improved on her place as No. 2 in NCAA history and moved up to No. 3 in world history in the weight throw with her winning toss of 25.19m/82-07.75 at the Music City Challenge. Taiwo beat two-time reigning U.S. champion and former teammate, Janeah Stewart, by four feet (23.98m/78-08.25). it is the third-best throw in NCAA history, trailing only Brittany Riley’s 2007 collegiate record 25.56m/83-10.25 and her 2008 NCAA title winning 25.34m/83-01.75.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Michaela Rose, LSU LSU’s Michaela Rose ran the second fastest 800m time in the country by a freshman this season with a time of 2:04.70. Rose shaved a tenth of a second off her prior personal best to place fourth overall with a time that ranks No. 10 in LSU history.