Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships team scores: Day 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Highlighted sprinter Melissa Jefferson set a new Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships meet record in the 60m to win her heat on Monday’s first day of the championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex here in Birmingham, Ala.

It was also a record-breaking first day outing at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships for Kirami Yego of South Alabama after he lowered the record in the men’s 5,000m, stopping the clock at 14:05.26 to take down the old record of 14:06.94, which was set by Zac Edwards on March 1, 2009.

The record in the women’s weight throw competition also tumbled after Alyssa Wilson of Texas State toss the iron ball to 21.65m, breaking the five-year-old mark of 20.74m by LaPorscha Wells.

Day two of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships continues on Tuesday and you can watch all the action live on ESPN+.

Blistering Jefferson impressive in sprints

Jefferson posted a time of 7.26 seconds at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships to improve the previous mark by .02 seconds, which was set by Shakira Nelvis of Arkansas State on February 24, 2014

The Coastal Carolina junior sprinter was easily the fastest qualifier for Tuesday’s final and she pulled teammate Kayla Sweeney into the scoring race with her after she finished second in the first heat in 7.49.

Jefferson was also quick in the women’s 200m preliminaries, winning her section with a quick 23.54 seconds, which is not too far off the 23.45 championship record set by Sheri-Ann Brooks of FIU on February 28, 2005.

She will be joined in the final by teammate Coastal Carolina teammate Mekenze Kelley, who won her heat with a personal best of 24.10 for the second best time heading into the final. (24.10). Bellamy ran a PB of 24.42 to also secure a spot in the scoring race.

Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships team scores after day one

Arkansas State leads the women’s team standings with 41 points after five scoring events, while Texas State sits second on 32pts. Louisiana (23), UT Arlington (22), and Appalachian State (20) rounded out the top five.

On the men’s side, Arkansas State leads as well with 58pts after five scored events and is followed by South Alabama in second with 47pts, UL-Lafayette (25), Texas State (23), and Little Rock (14).