Taye and Aregawi world 5km records have been ratified

The World Athletics confirmed on Wednesday (16) that the world 5km records set by Ethiopians Ejgayehu Taye and Berihu Aregawi last year, have both been ratified.

Both records were broken at the Cursa dels Nassos 5km event in Barcelona, Spain on December (31). READ MORE: Watch Taye and Aregawi break 5km world records in Barcelona

Women’s world 5km road race record (mixed race)

14:19 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) Barcelona 31 December 2021

Taye lowered the women’s record when she ran 14:19 in mixed-race that saw both the women and men races starting at the same. The Ethiopian improved the record by 24 seconds.

As expected, Taye was well paced by some of the men during the race after cleverly using them as pacemakers. She managed to build a good momentum and opened up a clear gap on Sweden’s Meraf Bahta in the early stages before going on to win event.

Her victory time was well in advanced of the previous world record to time of 14:43, which was set by Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech in Monaco earlier in the year on February 14, 2021.

Berihu Aregawi breaks 5km world record in Barcelona

Men’s world 5km road race record

12:49 Berihu Aregawi (ETH) Barcelona 31 December 2021

Aregawi, in the meantime, was able to take two seconds off the previous men’s world record at the Cursa dels Nassos.

The Ethiopian used his pacemaker for the opening kilometre before taking over the pace running on his own. The 20-year-old was able to push through the final stages of the race to cross the finish line in 12:49, which bettered the world record of 12:51, set by Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda in Monaco on February 16, 2020.

Aregawi was a member of the Ethiopian long-distance team at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games which was pushed back to last summer, where he finished fourth in the 10,000m, a race won by his countryman Selemon Barega.