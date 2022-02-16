Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Taye and Aregawi world 5km records have been ratified
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch the 2022 SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championships?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais?

Just In Main News

Tickets for 2022 Penn Relays are now Available!

Main News

Entry lists for the 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France indoor meeting

Main News

How to watch the 2022 GSC Indoor Track and Field Championships?
Ethiopians-Ejgayehu-Taye-and-Berihu-Aregaw
Ethiopians Ejgayehu Taye and Berihu Aregawi break 5k WR in Barcelona

Main News

Taye and Aregawi world 5km records have been ratified

The world 5k records set by Ejgayehu Taye and Berihu Aregawi set at the Cursa dels Nassos in Barcelona, Spain on Dec (31) have been ratified.

Published

The World Athletics confirmed on Wednesday (16) that the world 5km records set by Ethiopians Ejgayehu Taye and Berihu Aregawi last year, have both been ratified.

Both records were broken at the Cursa dels Nassos 5km event in Barcelona, Spain on December (31). READ MORE: Watch Taye and Aregawi break 5km world records in Barcelona

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Women’s world 5km road race record (mixed race)
14:19 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) Barcelona 31 December 2021

Taye lowered the women’s record when she ran 14:19 in mixed-race that saw both the women and men races starting at the same. The Ethiopian improved the record by 24 seconds.

As expected, Taye was well paced by some of the men during the race after cleverly using them as pacemakers. She managed to build a good momentum and opened up a clear gap on Sweden’s Meraf Bahta in the early stages before going on to win event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Her victory time was well in advanced of the previous world record to time of 14:43, which was set by Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech in Monaco earlier in the year on February 14, 2021.

breaks-5km-world-records-barcelona
Berihu Aregawi breaks 5km world record in Barcelona

Men’s world 5km road race record
12:49 Berihu Aregawi (ETH) Barcelona 31 December 2021

Aregawi, in the meantime, was able to take two seconds off the previous men’s world record at the Cursa dels Nassos.

The Ethiopian used his pacemaker for the opening kilometre before taking over the pace running on his own. The 20-year-old was able to push through the final stages of the race to cross the finish line in 12:49, which bettered the world record of 12:51, set by Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda in Monaco on February 16, 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Aregawi was a member of the Ethiopian long-distance team at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games which was pushed back to last summer, where he finished fourth in the 10,000m, a race won by his countryman Selemon Barega.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2022-SWAC-Mens-and-Womens-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships 2022-SWAC-Mens-and-Womens-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships

Main News

How to watch the 2022 SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championships?

Watch the live streaming broadcast and results updates of the 2022 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 17-18.

3 mins ago
Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-wins-men-1500m-at-Tokyo-Olympics Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-wins-men-1500m-at-Tokyo-Olympics

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais?

Live streaming of the 2022 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series meeting in Lievin will be live on YouTube and you...

49 mins ago
2022-Penn-Relays 2022-Penn-Relays

Just In

Tickets for 2022 Penn Relays are now Available!

Get your tickets now for the and watch some of the best young and pro athletes in action at the 2022 Penn Relays from...

13 hours ago
Abby-Steiner-Kentucky-in-200m-at-NCAA-Championships Abby-Steiner-Kentucky-in-200m-at-NCAA-Championships

College

SEC indoor track and field weekly awards announced

Abby Steiner of Kentucky won the SEC indoor Women's Runner of the Week award on Tuesday after some outstanding performances over the weekend.

1 day ago
Advertisement