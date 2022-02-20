Connect with us

Team scores: 2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships - day one
Conference USA Indoor Championships Day One

Main News

Team scores: 2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships – day one

Teams scores after Day One at the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships on Saturday with Charlotte and University of Texas at San Antonio leading.

Published

Team scores after the first of the two at the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships, hosted at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, AL. After six scored events on the men’s side, Charlotte has the advantage, while the women’s team leader is The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

How to watch the Conference USA Indoor Championships

Live streaming action resumes on Day Two on Sunday; How to watch live is available through this link: How to watch the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships? The championships will resume Sunday morning with the conclusion of the men’s heptathlon event at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Charlotte enters Sunday’s day two of competition with 54.5 points, which was escalated by a strong showing in the 5,000m where the reigning champions collected 25 points. Nickolas Scudder and Paul Arredondo finished 1-2 in the race, while Aaron Rovnak and Hunter White both grabbed top eight spots.

Rice University, meanwhile, will start the second day with 47pts in second place. The Owls tallied 32 of their total points in the men’s pole vault (18pts) and weight throw (14pts) competitions.

Middle Tennessee State is currently third with 30pts, followed by The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) on the same total, while UTSA rounds out the top five with 24.5pts.

A total of nine teams managed to score at least one point on the first day, with North Texas (24) in sixth, Southern Miss. (12 pts), Western Kentucky (11) and Louisiana Tech (1) all getting off the mark.

Women’s C-USA team title race very close after day one

In the battle for the Conference USA Indoor Championships on the women’s side, in the meantime, UTSA holds a narrow four-point advantage over Charlotte and Florida International and I am expecting an exciting final day on Sunday.

The Roadrunners went to bed on 34 points after six scored events on the women’s side, four more than FIU (30) and Charlotte (30), while Rice is on 29pts.

Defending champion Southern Miss. remains in the lurking in 5th place, and I am expecting the Golden Eagles to make a push to regain their team crown as the second day progresses.

Also scoring points on Saturday’s first day were Middle Tennessee. State (20), Marshall (16), Louisiana Tech (14), UAB (12), Western Kentucky (11), Florida Atlantic (7) and UTEP (5)

The scoring events on the women’s side were the 5,000m, distance medley relay, long jump, pole vault, weight throw and Pentathlon.

Meanwhile, the six scored events in the men’s division were 5,000m, distance medley relay, long jump, high jump, pole vault, and weight throw.

