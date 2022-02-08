Thompson-Herah to race in the 60m at ORLEN Copernicus Cup

Triple Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah was announced as the latest international star for the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup, which is part of the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold level series in Torun, Poland, on February 22.

Thompson-Herah, who won three gold medals at the Tokyo Games last summer in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m, is targeting another historic season as she looks to repeat her fruitful performances at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore., later this summer.

The Jamaican will line up alongside the 2021 European indoor 60m champion Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland, who owns a personal best of 7.03 seconds, as well as another European star, Poland’s 2019 European indoor champion Ewa Swoboda, the 2019 European indoor 60m champion.

Prior to traveling to Torun, though, Thompson-Herah will test her speed at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham on February 19 when she will take a stab at Irina Privalova’s long-standing 60m world record of 6.92 secs, set in 1993.

The 29-year-old who owns a personal best of 6.98 seconds for the 60m, set in 2017, is ranked No.2 on the world all-time list for 100m (10.54) and 200m (21.53).

Also announced for the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup is Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medallist Femke Bol, who will race in the flat 400m. Joining her in the event is Polish new indoor national record holder Anna Kielbasinska, who was also listed among the stars for the event.

Among the other stars set to line up at the Arena Torun are Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay and her compatriot Selemon Barega, Jamaica’s Olympic 100m hurdles bronze medalist Megan Tapper, and Brazilian Olympic pole vault bronze medallist Thiago Braz.

The 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup is the sixth stop in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold level series this season. There are seven Gold level meetings across the series, which started with the Karlsruhe meeting on January 28 and scheduled to close out in Madrid on March 2.