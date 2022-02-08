Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Thompson-Herah to race in the 60m at ORLEN Copernicus Cup
Advertisement

Main News

Top track and field meets to watch this weekend - live streaming (Feb. 11-13)

Main News

Watch highlights as Benjamin Azamati dominates 60m with 6.54 at 2022 New Mexico Collegiate Classic

Main News

World leads for Sang-Hyeok, Borthwick in the Czech Republic; selected results

Main News

Complete results from the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Main News

[Video] Shericka Jackson wins 60m at JAAA development meet
Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record
Elaine Thompson-Herah wins the 100m at Tokyo 2020 in Olympic record time. Photo - Lucy Nicholson

Main News

Thompson-Herah to race in the 60m at ORLEN Copernicus Cup

Elaine Thompson-Herah has been announced for the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, on February 22. She will race in Birmingham too.

Published

Triple Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah was announced as the latest international star for the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup, which is part of the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold level series in Torun, Poland, on February 22.

Thompson-Herah, who won three gold medals at the Tokyo Games last summer in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m, is targeting another historic season as she looks to repeat her fruitful performances at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore., later this summer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: [Video highlights] Thompson-Herah wins 60m in season opener

The Jamaican will line up alongside the 2021 European indoor 60m champion Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland, who owns a personal best of 7.03 seconds, as well as another European star, Poland’s 2019 European indoor champion Ewa Swoboda, the 2019 European indoor 60m champion.

Prior to traveling to Torun, though, Thompson-Herah will test her speed at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham on February 19 when she will take a stab at Irina Privalova’s long-standing 60m world record of 6.92 secs, set in 1993.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 29-year-old who owns a personal best of 6.98 seconds for the 60m, set in 2017, is ranked No.2 on the world all-time list for 100m (10.54) and 200m (21.53).

Also announced for the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup is Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medallist Femke Bol, who will race in the flat 400m. Joining her in the event is Polish new indoor national record holder Anna Kielbasinska, who was also listed among the stars for the event.

Among the other stars set to line up at the Arena Torun are Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay and her compatriot Selemon Barega, Jamaica’s Olympic 100m hurdles bronze medalist Megan Tapper, and Brazilian Olympic pole vault bronze medallist Thiago Braz.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup is the sixth stop in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold level series this season. There are seven Gold level meetings across the series, which started with the Karlsruhe meeting on January 28 and scheduled to close out in Madrid on March 2. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-Track-and-Field-Streaming Watch-Track-and-Field-Streaming

Main News

Top track and field meets to watch this weekend – live streaming (Feb. 11-13)

Watch the Tyson Invitational, American Track League Louisville, Music City Challenge, and the Tiger Paw Invitational live stream online with live results.

3 mins ago
Noah_Lyles_USA_Boston_Games_2021 Noah_Lyles_USA_Boston_Games_2021

Just In

Noah Lyles targeting quick 60m time at Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Noah Lyles targeting fast time in the men’s 60m at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham, part of the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour...

15 hours ago
West-Texas-AM-sprinter-Benjamin-Azamati West-Texas-AM-sprinter-Benjamin-Azamati

Main News

Watch highlights as Benjamin Azamati dominates 60m with 6.54 at 2022 New Mexico Collegiate Classic

West Texas A&M's Benjamin Azamati ran 6.54 seconds to equal the NCAA DII record at the 2022 New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday (5).

1 day ago
sanghyeok-woo-of-korea-tokyo sanghyeok-woo-of-korea-tokyo

Main News

World leads for Sang-Hyeok, Borthwick in the Czech Republic; selected results

Woo Sang-Hyeok, Emily Borthwick and Marija Vuković highlighted the high jump competitions at the Hustopečské skákání in the Czech Republic Sunday.

2 days ago