Thompson-Herah wins 60m at Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham in 7.08
Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

How to watch the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships?

Ronnie Baker looks to bounce back at Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham; watch it live￼

Thompson-Herah eyes 60m PB, but won't be pressured to break world record

How to watch the 2022 KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica. Photo DPPI Media

Elaine Thompson-Herah wins the women’s 60m at 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham in a time of 7.08 secs, but missed breaking the WR. She owns a PB of 6.98 seconds and the world record, set in 1993, is 6.92 secs by Russian Irina Privalova.

BIRMINGHAM, UK — Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 60 meters dash at Saturday’s (19) 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham, but the Jamaican failed to trouble the world record.

Thompson-Herah, who owns a personal best of 6.98 seconds was hoping to challenge the world record of 6.92 secs, but she was only able to clock 7.08 seconds.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham?

The 29-year-old got away to a slow start and had to play catchup on the rest of the field. But as expected, the Tokyo Olympic triple gold medalist chased down Swiss sprinter Mujinga Kambundji to take the victory.

Kambundji held on in the end for second place with 7.11 while third place went to Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, who posted a personal best of 7.13 for third place.

Olympic 4x100m bronze medalist Asha Philip was slated to race in the event as well, but the British star failed to report to the starting line.

Meanwhile, the men’s race went to American Noah Lyles, who edged out his countryman Ronnie Baker on the line after the pair both stopped the clock at 6.55 seconds. The time was a personal best for Lyles, who is expected to shut down his indoor campaign this season.

USA sprinters swept the top four places with Elijah Hall running a season’s best 6.56 for third and the veteran Mike Rodgers clocking a 2022 best as well of 6.58 for fourth.

