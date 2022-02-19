Thompson-Herah wins 60m at Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham in 7.08

BIRMINGHAM, UK — Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 60 meters dash at Saturday’s (19) 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham, but the Jamaican failed to trouble the world record.

Thompson-Herah, who owns a personal best of 6.98 seconds was hoping to challenge the world record of 6.92 secs, but she was only able to clock 7.08 seconds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham?

The 29-year-old got away to a slow start and had to play catchup on the rest of the field. But as expected, the Tokyo Olympic triple gold medalist chased down Swiss sprinter Mujinga Kambundji to take the victory.

Kambundji held on in the end for second place with 7.11 while third place went to Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, who posted a personal best of 7.13 for third place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Olympic 4x100m bronze medalist Asha Philip was slated to race in the event as well, but the British star failed to report to the starting line.

Meanwhile, the men’s race went to American Noah Lyles, who edged out his countryman Ronnie Baker on the line after the pair both stopped the clock at 6.55 seconds. The time was a personal best for Lyles, who is expected to shut down his indoor campaign this season.

USA sprinters swept the top four places with Elijah Hall running a season’s best 6.56 for third and the veteran Mike Rodgers clocking a 2022 best as well of 6.58 for fourth.