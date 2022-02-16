Tickets for 2022 Penn Relays are now Available!

PHILADELPHIA – Buy your tickets! The 2022 Penn Relays presented by Toyota is right around the corner and we are happy to announce that you can purchase your tickets RIGHT NOW to see some of the best high school, college, and professional athletes in action at the 126th Running of the Penn Relays at historic Franklin Field from April 28-30.



Individual tickets for Thursday through Saturday are now available, as well as plenty of special promotional opportunities including the VIP Experience presented by Toyota. Ticket prices will increase on April 12 and again on race day, so click the link below to get your tickets now!

2022 Penn Relays Ticket Prices

THURSDAY, APRIL 28th TICKET TYPE SECTION TOTAL Finish Line Reserved $ 75.00 Tier 1 Reserved $ 40.00 Tier 2 Reserved $ 30.00 Tier 3 General Admission $ 25.00 FRIDAY, APRIL 29th TICKET TYPE SECTION TOTAL Finish Line Reserved $ 75.00 Tier 1 Reserved $ 40.00 Tier 2 Reserved $ 30.00 Tier 3 General Admission $ 25.00 SATURDAY, APRIL 30th TICKET TYPE SECTION TOTAL VIP Experience Reserved $ 400.00 Finish Line Reserved $ 250.00 Tier 1 Reserved $ 68.00 Tier 2 Reserved $ 53.00 Tier 3 Reserved $ 38.00 Tier 4 Obstructed View – General Admission $ 25.00

**Order charges will be applied at checkout. Ticket prices will increase on April 12th and again on race day.**

VIP EXPERIENCE presented by Toyota

Introducing the Penn Relays Experience. This ticket gets the fans the best seat in the house, plus access to hospitality areas, parking and more. The VIP Experience includes the following:

Premium seating on the north side finish line

Access to the infield

Access to the VIP hospitality area, includes food and beverages

Hassle-free parking adjacent to Franklin Field

SEATS FOR SOLDIERS

The Penn Relays is proud to announce the return of the Seats for Soldiers program. Through this program, fans have the opportunity to provide a Friday of Penn Relays race day experience to active duty and military veterans. All Seats for Soldiers tickets purchased will be provided directly to current military members, retired military personnel and veterans through Vet Tix and military organizations throughout the Penn community.

SCHOOL DAYS

Educators, sign up your group for the Penn Relays School Days Field Trips sponsored by Penn Athletics and the Office of Government and Community Affairs. The Field Trips are open to all school groups, community activity groups and religious organizations with a minimum of 10 tickets purchased.



Discounted tickets will be offered at only $5 per person (normally $18) if your order is received by Friday, April 8th. Starting April 12th, tickets will increase to $8 per person. One chaperone is required for every 10 students. Chaperones must purchase tickets.



Tickets for School Days will go on sale March 8th.



When: Thursday, April 28th and Friday, April 29th

Where: University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field, Philadelphia

Who: All School groups, Community Activity Groups, or Church Associations are welcome!

What is included: Access to the 126th Penn Relays and Carnival Village.

How to order tickets: Visit PennRelays.com/Promo and use the promo code SCHOOLDAYS

