Thompson-Herah to race in the 60m at ORLEN Copernicus Cup

Watch highlights as Benjamin Azamati dominates 60m with 6.54 at 2022 New Mexico Collegiate Classic

World leads for Sang-Hyeok, Borthwick in the Czech Republic; selected results

Complete results from the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

[Video] Shericka Jackson wins 60m at JAAA development meet
Watch live track and field meeting stream this week

Top track and field meets to watch this weekend – live streaming (Feb. 11-13)

Watch the Tyson Invitational, American Track League Louisville, Music City Challenge, and the Tiger Paw Invitational live stream online with live results.

Published

The following is a list of some of the top track and field indoor meetings streaming live online and broadcasting on television this weekend. The list is dominated by college events but also has a few pro meetings as well.

Action will get underway on Friday and a lot of attention is expected to be on the meet in Fayetteville, Lubbock, Clemson, and Nashville. The 2022 American Track League indoor schedule will also begin in Louisville on Sunday and this event will also be streaming live online.

READ MORE: Complete results from the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

The Randal Tyson Track Center in Arkansas will be the venue for the 2022 Tyson Invitational, the Texas Tech Shootout is at the Sports Performance Center, and the Music City Challenge at the Multipurpose Facility and hosted by Vanderbilt in Nashville. These events will be streaming live on the SECN+ channel on Friday (11) and Saturday (12).

The Clemson program will host the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track on the same dates as above, while Flotrack will provide live coverage of the Don Kirby Collegiate Elite in Albuquerque at the University of New Mexico and the Iowa State Classic in Ames.

The 2022 American Track League indoor schedule will get underway in Louisville on Sunday (13) at the Norton Health Care Sports and Learning Center. Live coverage will be on ESPN2 and streaming live on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

2022 Tyson Invitational
Randal Tyson Track Center
Fayetteville, Arkansas
Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12
LIVE Broadcast (SECN+) | Live Results

Texas Tech Shootout
Lubbock, Texas Sports Performance Center Texas Tech
Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12
LIVE Broadcast (SECN+) | Live Results

Tiger Paw Invitational
Clemson Indoor Track
Clemson, S.C.
Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12
Live Results | Live link soon…

Music City Challenge
Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility
Nashville, Tenn.
Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12
LIVE Broadcast (SECN+) | Live Results

Don Kirby Collegiate Elite – New Mexico
Albuquerque Convention Center
Albuquerque, N.M.
Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12
LIVE Broadcast (Flotrack) | Live Results

Iowa State Classic
Lied Recreation-Athletic Facility
Ames, Iowa
Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12
LIVE Broadcast (Flotrack) | Live Results

David Hemery Valentine Invitational
Boston University Track & Tennis Center
Boston, Mass.
Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12
LIVE Broadcast (Flotrack) | Live Results

American Track League Louisville
Norton Health Care Sports and Learning Center
Louisville, Ky.
Sat Feb. 12
LIVE Broadcast (ESPN2) (WatchESPN.com and ESPN App)

