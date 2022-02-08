Top track and field meets to watch this weekend – live streaming (Feb. 11-13)

The following is a list of some of the top track and field indoor meetings streaming live online and broadcasting on television this weekend. The list is dominated by college events but also has a few pro meetings as well.

Action will get underway on Friday and a lot of attention is expected to be on the meet in Fayetteville, Lubbock, Clemson, and Nashville. The 2022 American Track League indoor schedule will also begin in Louisville on Sunday and this event will also be streaming live online.

The Randal Tyson Track Center in Arkansas will be the venue for the 2022 Tyson Invitational, the Texas Tech Shootout is at the Sports Performance Center, and the Music City Challenge at the Multipurpose Facility and hosted by Vanderbilt in Nashville. These events will be streaming live on the SECN+ channel on Friday (11) and Saturday (12).

The Clemson program will host the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track on the same dates as above, while Flotrack will provide live coverage of the Don Kirby Collegiate Elite in Albuquerque at the University of New Mexico and the Iowa State Classic in Ames.

The 2022 American Track League indoor schedule will get underway in Louisville on Sunday (13) at the Norton Health Care Sports and Learning Center. Live coverage will be on ESPN2 and streaming live on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

2022 Tyson Invitational

Randal Tyson Track Center

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12

LIVE Broadcast (SECN+) | Live Results

Texas Tech Shootout

Lubbock, Texas Sports Performance Center Texas Tech

Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12

LIVE Broadcast (SECN+) | Live Results

Tiger Paw Invitational

Clemson Indoor Track

Clemson, S.C.

Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12

Live Results | Live link soon…

Music City Challenge

Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility

Nashville, Tenn.

Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12

LIVE Broadcast (SECN+) | Live Results

Don Kirby Collegiate Elite – New Mexico

Albuquerque Convention Center

Albuquerque, N.M.

Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12

LIVE Broadcast (Flotrack) | Live Results

Iowa State Classic

Lied Recreation-Athletic Facility

Ames, Iowa

Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12

LIVE Broadcast (Flotrack) | Live Results

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Boston University Track & Tennis Center

Boston, Mass.

Fri Feb. 11 to Sat Feb. 12

LIVE Broadcast (Flotrack) | Live Results

American Track League Louisville

Norton Health Care Sports and Learning Center

Louisville, Ky.

Sat Feb. 12

LIVE Broadcast (ESPN2) (WatchESPN.com and ESPN App)