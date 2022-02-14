USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National TFRI for Week 4 was released on Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) and Texas has jumped over Florida as the new No. 1 team in the rankings. Six of the top-10 teams are from the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The Longhorns sat at No. 2 in the rankings last week with a 72.69 points difference from a very strong and talented Gators program. But after producing some highlighting moments over the weekend and finally handing Tyra Gittens, a transfer star and finalist for The Bowerman in 2021 her debut, the Big 12 outfits are now showing why many people believe they will be the team to beat at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Texas has justified its position at the top after generating 14 national top-10 marks this season, according to the USTFCCCA, “while adding or improving six of those national marks in the top-5.”

Helping to guide the team to No. 1 in Week 4 were triple jumper Ackelia Smith, who moved to No. 3 with her 13.94m (45-9) performance at the Tiger Paw Invitational, along with sprinters Kennedy Simon (51.60, 400) and Stacey-Ann Williams (51.78, 400) who both registered top-5 marks. The 4×400 relays team also clocked 3:28.05 to sit behind Kentucky in No. 2 this season.

Meanwhile, Florida slipped one slot to No. 2 this week, but the Gators will not be too bothered about that. The USTFCCCA reported that the Mike Holloway-led program has 13 national top-10 marks this term and 10 of them sit in the top-5.

Leading the way are standout sprinter Talitha Diggs, sprint hurdler Grace Stark, and jumper Jasmine Moore.

In the meantime, Arkansas stayed at No. 3 for a second straight week, while LSU also kept its spot from Week 3. Kentucky was the other team holding down its position this week, invited back at No. 5.

Abby Steiner was among the highlighted performers nationally this past weekend after blasting a collegiate record of 22.37 secs in the 200 and clocking a personal best of 7.12 secs in the 60. Quarter-miler Alexis Holmes also featured among the highlights over the weekend after clocking the nation’s second-fastest 400m time at 51.27. Both Holmes and Steiner were also part of the Wildcats team that clocked the 4×400 time of the season at 3:27.27.

