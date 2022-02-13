[Video]: Randolph Ross runs world-leading 44.83 at Tiger Paw Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. – Randolph Ross clocked 44.83 seconds to improve his own world-leading time in the 400m in 2022 on his way to winning the event at the 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational on Friday (11). The North Carolina A&T standout sprinter was just one of the many athletes who grabbed the attention of track and field fans all around the world with some elite performances ahead of the championship portion of the collegiate indoor campaign.

MORE OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCES AT CLEMSON

Another world leader, Matthew Boling continued his winning form this season over the 200m by clocking 20.41 seconds to fend off Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T in the closing meters. Read More about it here: [Video] Boling edges Harding in 200m at 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational

Also at the same meet, Abby Steiner of Kentucky smashed the NCAA record in the women’s 200m with her 22.37 seconds winning run. Read More about it here: Watch Abby Steiner runs NCAA Indoor 200m record with 22.37 at Clemson

Meanwhile, Ross, who entered the weekend as the world leader with a time of 45.37 seconds, done on the same track on Jan. 15, improved that time significantly on his way to also set a new personal best and moved up to No. 6 on the all-time NCAA chart.

The winning time also eclipsed the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex facility record of 45.00 seconds, which was previously held by his fellow American and Tokyo Olympic teammate Michael Norman back in 2018.

On Friday, Ross and another Tokyo Games teammate, Elija Godwin of Georgia covered the opening 200m in sub-20.90 seconds before the Aggie star took the lead in the early stages of the final lap.

Building on that momentum, the 21-year-old extended his advantage as he pulled away from the field to win comfortably in a heat that produced the top three finishers overall.

Godwin, who had his strides cut on the final lap, managed to recoup and finished second in 45.38 secs, while Dwight St Hillaire of Kentucky was third with a time of 45.90 secs.

Other notable heat winners on the day were Jonathan Jones of Texas who ran 46.30 to take the second heat and finished fourth overall, Isaiah Palmer of North Carolina won the fifth heat in 46.51 for sixth overall, while Jon Maas of Texas was the heat four winner in 46.87, which was good enough to round out the top 10 finishers.