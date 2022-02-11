[Video] Sant-Price beats Shericka Jackson in 60m at 2022 Tyson Invitational

Connect with us

Marybeth Sant-Price of USA in the 60m

Marybeth Sant-Price beats Jamaican Olympic gold medalist Shericka Jackson in the Tyson Invitational women’s 60m on Friday (11). Watch highlights.

Published

Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica had to settle for a runner-up spot in her first indoor appearance after she was beaten by American Marybeth Sant-Price in the women’s 60m at the 2022 Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday night.

Sant-Price, who entered the race as the third-fastest woman in the world this season over the distance, clocked 7.04 seconds to take the victory, a time which is now the second quickest in the world in 2022.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Tyson Invitational? Shericka Jackson to make indoor debut in 60m

Jackson, who also finished behind the American in the semi-final heat earlier in the day, returned to take second in the final with a time of 7.12 secs, which improved her preliminary performance of 7.28 secs.

Another Jamaican, Natasha Morrison, was third with a time of 7.35.

The winning time by Sant-Price on Friday is the second-fastest in the world in 2022 behind the blistering 7.00 seconds posted by Ewa Swoboda, who shattered her Polish 60m record at the Orlen Cup 2022 meeting in Lodz earlier today.

Sant-Price was just 0.02 seconds off the meeting record and Tyson Center facility best of 7.02, set by another USA sprinter, Tiana Madison in 2012.

Jackson, the 100m bronze medalist behind compatriots Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, had opened her season with a few outdoor 60m races in Jamaica prior to traveling to Arkansas for this race.

The 2022 Tyson Invitational continues on Saturday with another full schedule and you can watch live streaming coverage of this meet and other top college indoor track and field meetings live online. To Watch Day 2 of the 2022 Tyson Invitational please click here.

2022 Tyson Invitational women’s 60m final results

1 Mary Beth SANT-PRICE United States 7.04
2 Shericka JACKSON Jamaica 7.12
3 Natasha MORRISON Jamaica 7.35
4 Taylor ANDERSON United States 7.39
5 Anthonique STRACHAN Bahamas 7.41
6 Shockoria WALLACE Jamaica 7.47
7 Srabani NANDA India 7.49
8 Vanessa CLERVEAUX Haiti 7.73

