[Video] Shericka Jackson wins 60m at JAAA development meet

SPANISH TOWN, Jamaica — Olympic 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson opened her season over the 60m dash on a winning note after posting 7.32 seconds in a -2.9 m/s headwind at JAAA/Puma/Fuller/Anderson Development meet held at GC Foster College on Saturday (5).

Jackson, who finished second to Jamaican compatriots Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, didn’t get the best start but closed strongly to edge Remona Burchell at the line.

READ MORE: [Video highlights] Thompson-Herah wins 60m in season opener

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Burchell was just a step behind in 7.33 seconds, while Shamaria Williams was in third place in a time of 7.39.

Earlier in the day, Jackson fended off another headwind to cruise to a personal best of 7.23 seconds (-1.2 m/s) when winning her heat. The time bettered her previous lifetime best of 7.31 secs from 2018.

Saturday’s victory was the first appearance for Jackson since closing out her season last September with a second-place 200m finish in Zagreb, Croatia. The 27-year-old who stepped down from running the 400m last season to emerge as one of the top 100m and 200m runners in the 2021 campaign, was also a part of the Jamaican quartet that won the women’s 4x100m relay in Tokyo and set a national record.