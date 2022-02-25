[Video] Stacey-Ann Williams leads 400m qualifiers at 2022 Big 12 Indoor Championships

Stacey-Ann Williams leads a trio of Texas sprinters advancing to the final of the women’s 400m at the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Championships, following the preliminaries heats that took place on Friday (25). All three women went sub-53 seconds when winning their respective heat on the day.

Stacey-Ann Williams wins 400m heat ... x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Stacey-Ann Williams wins 400m heat at 2022 Big 12 Indoor Championships

Williams, who has been in top form this indoor season, clocked 52.40 seconds to win the fifth heat of the event, a time which is the fastest performance heading in the medal race this weekend at the Harry Hoak Track in Ames, IA. READ MORE: When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Joining the Jamaican in the final are fellow heat winners, Kennedy Simon, who looked comfortable when running 52.45 secs for first place in the fourth section and Rhasidat Adeleke, who was the top finisher in the third heat at 52.88 secs.

Simon and Williams are both ranked in the top list nationally this season in the women’s 400m, with out Texas A&M and Jamaican standout Charokee Young (51.24) and Alexis Holmes of Kentucky (51.27) have gone faster this season in the nation.

The Texas pair are the only two 400m runners from the Big 12 conference who have posted times faster than 52 seconds this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Kavia Francis of Baylor (52.96), Knowledge Omovoh of Texas Tech (53.31), O’shalia Johnson Kansas State (53.40), Imaobong Nse Uko Baylor (53.45), and Shalysa Wray Kansas State (53.83) were the others advancing to the final of the women’s 400m at the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Championships.

Continue following all the live coverage and results from the championships here, as Texas look to sweep the women’s and men’s team crowns for a second successive season.

The Longhorns are the No. 1 ranked women’s team in the nation, following the release of the Week 5 USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track & Field National TFR.