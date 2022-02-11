Connect with us

[Video] Swoboda smashes Polish record with WL time; Jacobs wins at Orlen Cup 2022

Lamont Marcell Jacobs ran a seasonal best and Ewa Swoboda smashed her Polish 60m record at the Orlen Cup 2022 meeting with a world-leading time.

Published

Ewa Swoboda shattered her Polish 60m record in her season debut and European indoor champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs secured his second victory of the season in the same event at the Orlen Cup 2022 meeting in Lodz on Friday (11). The meet is part of the 2022 World Athletics Indoor tour silver level series.

Smashing runs by Ewa Swoboda in fast 60m dashes

Swoboda first clocked 7.04 seconds to improve her PB and national record from 7.07, set back in 2016 when she was a junior, before returning in the final about an hour later to lower that mark with a blistering world-leading time of 7.00 seconds.

With that performance, the 2019 European indoor champion moved up to No. 3 on the European indoor all-time list and jumped to equal 10th on the world indoor all-time performance chart.

Zaynab Dosso, who ran 7.24 secs in the heats, returned to better that PB in the final when finishing second in 7.19 and matched the Italian record as well. Third place, in the meantime, went to Sweden’s Claudia Payton in a time of 7.24, as five of the eight finishers in the final ran personal bests.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins again

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs improved his season’s best to 6.49 seconds on his way to clocking the second-fastest time of his career behind his Italian record of 6.47.

The 27-year-old who also won in Berlin last week, clocked 6.51 to win his heat.

Following Jacobs home was USA’s Mike Rodgers, who ran a season’s best of 6.62 for second place and Italy’s Ali Chituru, who ran 6.63 for third.

In the meantime, Rafael Pereira of Brazil took the top honor in the men’s 60m hurdles with a time of 7.59 secs, beating Damian Czykier of Poland who ran 7.62, while Wellington Zaza of Liberia was just behind in third with 7.63.

Pre-final favorite Jarret Eaton failed to back up his 7.55 secs performance in the preliminaries after running an uneven race and ended fifth in 7.70.

The women’s race went to Reetta Hurske who just missed the Finland indoor record but clocked a personal best of 7.93 for the win. Klaudia Siciarz of Poland ran 8.11 for second place with teammate Klaudia Wojtunik finishing third and tying her PB with 8.14.

Elsewhere at the Orlen Cup 2022 meeting on Friday, Ernest John Obiena, the Asian record-holder in the men’s pole vault and Tokyo Olympic finalist last summer, cleared a season’s best of 5.81m to win the event, while Konrad Bukowiecki won the men’s shot put after throwing his best mark of 21.39m in opening round of the competition.

The 2017 European indoor champion also threw 21.16m and 21.06m in the series and his winning effort in Lodz improved on the 21.37m he throw in Spała last week.

Italy’s Zane Weir finished second with a best effort of 21.02m with Poland’s Michał Haratyk, the 2019 European indoor champion, also making the podium with a throw of 20.92m for third.

