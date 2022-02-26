Virginia Tech leads ACC Indoor Championships team standings: Day 2

Virginia Tech men’s and women’s track teams lead the team standings heading into the final day of competition at the 2022 ACC Indoor Championships at Rector Field House on Saturday (26).

At the competition of six men’s events and seven on the women’s side on Friday night, the Hokies sit atop of both points standings and are ready to push on the final day to press home the advantage. Read more: Day 3: ACC Indoor Championships 2022 start lists, order of events

Virginia Tech men head the standings with 34 points after six of the 17 event finals were scored through two days. The host leads second-place Miami, which is on 31 points, and Notre Dame, which sits third on 27 points overnight. North Carolina (23) and Florida State (20) rounded out the top five teams.

Meanwhile, the Hokies hold a seven-point advantage over NC State in the race for the women’s title. The 2022 championship entertainers enter Saturday’s third and final day of competition with 47 points, while the Wolfpack are sitting second on 40.

Duke follows in third place with 33 points, while Notre Dame is on 32pts in fourth and North Carolina completed the top five in 5th with 25pts.

Record-setting form by Cunningham and Baxter

Florida State’s Trey Cunningham and Virginia Tech women’s pole vaulter Rachel Baxter were in a record-setting form on Friday. Cunningham extended his fruitful performances this season with a blistering time of 7.40 in the heats of the men’s 60m hurdles to shatter his own ACC overall and meet record.

His time now ranks him second all-time behind the NCAA record of 7.35, set by Florida’s Grant Holloway at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Baxter, meanwhile, captured the women’s pole vault title on her way to becoming just the fifth woman in ACC history to claim an indoor gold medal four years in a row. She sealed the deal with a record-setting clearance of 4.61m (15’1.5”), which improved the previous ACC mark of 4.60m, set by Duke’s Megan Clark in 2016.

WOMEN’S STANDINGS 7 of 17 events scored

1. Virginia Tech 47 2. NC State 40 3. Duke 33 4. Notre Dame 32.5 5. North Carolina 25.5 6. Louisville 24 7. Virginia 21 8. Miami 12 9. Wake Forest 10 10. Georgia Tech 9.5 11. Clemson 6.5 12. Boston College 4 12. Florida State 4 14. Syracuse 3 15. Pitt 1

MEN’S STANDINGS 6 of 17 events scored

1. Virginia Tech 34 2. Miami 31 3. Notre Dame 27 4. North Carolina 23 5. Florida State 20 6. Louisville 19 7. NC State 16 8. Pitt 15 8. Wake Forest 15 10. Clemson 11 11. Duke 9 12. Virginia 5 13. Syracuse 4 14. Georgia Tech 3 15. Boston College 2