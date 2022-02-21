When is the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

BLACKSBURG, VA — The 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place this week at the Rector Field House and hosting at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. The meeting will take place over three days from Thursday to Saturday Feb. 24-26 and will see a number of the nation’s top programs chasing team and individual conference titles.

How and where to watch the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships?

Live streaming coverage of the championships will be available on Friday at ACC Network Extra from Noon to 4:00 pm ET and on Saturday at ACC Network Extra from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm. Follow all the Live Results via Flash Results over the entire three days.

Who won the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships? Which team to watch this year?

Virginia Tech men and Florida State women won the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2021 and the two teams will be hoping for a similar result in 2022. The latest USTFCCCA Conference TFRI: Track & Field Rating Index sees the Hokies ranked at No. 1 on the men’s side and they will aim to win the program’s seventh indoor conference team title. They have won all six ACC men’s indoor championships under veteran head coach Dave Cianelli. Notre Dame, Clemson and Florida State are primed and ready to go.

The women’s team to beat at this year’s ACC indoor championship seems to be NC State. The Wolfpack are ranked No. 1 in the national conference poll, but Virginia Tech will be tough to beat at its own venue and the likes of Florida State, Duke and Miami (FL) will be aiming to challenge.

When will the ACC indoor championship start?

The meeting will begin on Thursday, Feb. 24. with the men’s and women’s multi events at 11:00 am in the morning, with the Pentathlon kicking things off, followed but the Heptathlon at 11:30 am. Thursday’s schedule will also include a pair of track finals, the distance medley relays, which will run in the evening.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the championships will get underway at 10:00 am with the remaining disciplines of the multi events, while the field events will start at 12:00 pm with the men’s high jump. Action on the track will begin at 6:55 pm with section 1 of the women’s 5,000m, followed by the men’s race.

Day three at the championships on Saturday will begin at 12:00 pm with the men’s Shot Put and women’s Triple Jump finals. Running competitions kick-off at 1:00 pm with the women’s mile run, followed by the men’s race at 1:10 pm.