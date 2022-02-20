Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

When is the 2022 Big Ten Indoor Championships? How to watch it?
Advertisement

Main News

When is the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

Main News

Complete results from the 2022 ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf

Main News

Mihambo sets world lead, Swoboda and Visser grab wins at ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf

Main News

Swoboda cruises into ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf 60m final with 7.12
When-are-the-2022-Big-Ten-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships
When are the 2022 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 Big Ten Indoor Championships? How to watch it?

The 2022 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place on Friday (25) and Saturday (26) and the B1G+ LIVE STREAMS service will provide coverage for fans to watch at home or on the go!

Published

The 2022 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships return to the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, this coming week, and viewers around the country can follow all the action as the pursuit for bragging rights in the league take center stage in the coming days.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships?

The 2022 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place from Friday, February 25 to Saturday, February 26 and all the action from the two-day meeting will be available to stream live via the B1G+ LIVE STREAMS platform. A subscription will be required. LIVE STREAM: DAY 1  |  DAY 2 For those on the go and unable to watch the video stream, you can follow all the LIVE RESULTS as well.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

USTFCCCA POLLS  |  TFRRS PERFORMANCE LISTS  |  MEN’S RECORD BOOK  |  WOMEN’S RECORD BOOK

Who won the 2021 Big Ten Championships?

Minnesota won the 2021 Big Ten Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, for the first time since 2018, while Iowa took the honors on the men’s side a year ago, claiming the program’s first since 1963. This season both teams will be hoping for a repeat and they sit in pole position to strike again, following the latest USTFCCCA Conference TFRI: Track & Field Rating Index.

Competition on Friday’s opening day will get underway at 10:50 am ET with the women’s Pentathlon 60m hurdles, while the men’s Heptathlon will follow at 11:00 am with the 60m races. A pair of field events – Women’s pole vault, and Women’s shot put – are also listed among the early morning schedule of events at 11:30 am.

Action on the track will begin at Noon with the women’s 3,000m, followed by the men’s 3,000m at 12:20 pm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Saturday, the remaining events in the Heptathlon competition will get the day’s schedule going at 11:00 am, along with the women’s high jump and the weight throw at 11:15 am.

Trackside coverage will start at 12:30 pm with the women’s 5,000m run, followed by the men’s races at 12:55 pm. The final events, the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays are down for 4:25 pm and 4:35 pm, respectively, with the award ceremony slated to begin afterward at 4:50 pm.

2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships Schedule (all times Eastern, approximate and subject to change)

Friday, February 25
TIMEEVENT
10:50 amPentathlon 60-meter hurdles (finals)
11:00 amHeptathlon 60 meters (finals)
11:30 amWomen’s pole vault (trials & finals)
11:30 amWomen’s shot put (trials & finals)
11:40 amPentathlon high jump (finals)
11:45 amHeptathlon long jump (finals)
NoonWomen’s 3,000 meters (unseeded – finals)
12:20 pmMen’s 3,000 meters (unseeded – finals)
12:40 pmWomen’s mile (trials)
1:00 pmMen’s mile (trials)
1:20 pmWomen’s 400 meters (trials)
1:30 pmHeptathlon shot put (finals)
1:45 pmMen’s 400 meters (trials)
2:00 pmPentathlon shot put (finals)
2:10 pmWomen’s 60 meters (trials)
2:30 pmMen’s 60 meters (trials)
2:45 pmHeptathlon high jump (finals)
2:50 pmWomen’s 800 meters (trials)
3:10 pmMen’s 800 meters (trials)
3:15 pmPentathlon long jump (finals)
3:30 pmWomen’s 60-meter hurdles (trials)
3:30 pmMen’s pole vault (trials & finals)
3:50 pmMen’s 60-meter hurdles (trials)
4:00 pmMen’s shot put (trials & finals)
4:10 pmWomen’s 600 meters (trials)
4:35 pmMen’s 600 meters (trials)
4:45 pmWomen’s long jump (trials & finals)
4:45 pmMen’s long jump (trials & finals)
4:55 pmPentathlon 800 meters (final)
5:00 pmWomen’s 200 meters (trials)
5:25 pmMen’s 200 meters (trials)
5:50 pmWomen’s 3,000 meters (seeded – finals)
6:10 pmMen’s 3,000 meters (seeded – finals)
6:30 pmWomen’s distance medley relay (finals)
6:50 pmMen’s distance medley relay (finals)
Saturday, February 26
TIMEEVENT
11:00 amHeptathlon 60-meter hurdles (finals)
11:00 amWomen’s high jump (trials & finals)
11:15 amWomen’s weight throw (trials & finals)
NoonHeptathlon pole vault (finals)
12:30 pmWomen’s 5,000 meters (unseeded – finals)
12:55 pmMen’s 5,000 meters (unseeded – finals)
1:00 pmWomen’s triple jump (trials & finals)
1:00 pmMen’s triple jump (trials & finals)
1:20 pmWomen’s mile (finals) 
1:30 pmMen’s mile (final)
1:40 pmWomen’s 400 meters (finals – 2 sections)
1:45 pmMen’s weight throw (trials & finals)
1:50 pmMen’s 400 meters (finals – 2 sections)
2:00 pmWomen’s 60 meters (finals)
2:00 pmMen’s high jump (trials & finals)
2:10 pmMen’s 60 meters (finals)
2:20 pmWomen’s 800 meters (finals)
2:30 pmMen’s 800 meters (finals)
2:30 pmHeptathlon 1,000 meters (finals)
2:40 pmWomen’s 60-meter hurdles (finals)
2:50 pmMen’s 60-meter hurdles (finals)
3:00 pmWomen’s 600 meters (finals)
3:10 pmMen’s 600 meters (finals)
3:20 pmWomen’s 200 meters (finals – 2 sections)
3:30 pmMen’s 200 meters (finals – 2 sections)
3:40 pmWomen’s 5,000 meters (seeded – finals)
4:00 pmMen’s 5,000 meters (seeded – finals)
4:25 pmWomen’s 4×400-meter relay (finals – 2 sections)
4:35 pmMen’s 4×400-meter relay (finals – 2 sections)
4:50 pmAWARDS PRESENTATION

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

How-to-watch-the-2022-Sun-Belt-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships How-to-watch-the-2022-Sun-Belt-Indoor-Track-and-Field-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

Watch and follow the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championships this Monday and Tuesday on ESPN+ as Arkansas State looks to sweep...

22 mins ago
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

4 hours ago
Complete-results-from-the-2022-ISTAF-Indoor-Düsseldorf-results Complete-results-from-the-2022-ISTAF-Indoor-Düsseldorf-results

Main News

Complete results from the 2022 ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf

Complete results from the 2022 ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf on Sunday (20) with Malaika Mihambo, Nadine Visser, and Ewa Swoboda among the winners. Mihambo left...

6 hours ago
Malaika-Mihambo-of-Germany Malaika-Mihambo-of-Germany

Main News

Mihambo sets world lead, Swoboda and Visser grab wins at ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf

Ewa Swoboda, Nadine Visser and Malaika Mihambo were among the highlighted winners at the 2022 ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf in Germany on Sunday (20). The...

7 hours ago
Advertisement