When is the 2022 Big Ten Indoor Championships? How to watch it?

The 2022 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships return to the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, this coming week, and viewers around the country can follow all the action as the pursuit for bragging rights in the league take center stage in the coming days.

How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships?

The 2022 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place from Friday, February 25 to Saturday, February 26 and all the action from the two-day meeting will be available to stream live via the B1G+ LIVE STREAMS platform. A subscription will be required. LIVE STREAM: DAY 1 | DAY 2 For those on the go and unable to watch the video stream, you can follow all the LIVE RESULTS as well.

Who won the 2021 Big Ten Championships?

Minnesota won the 2021 Big Ten Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, for the first time since 2018, while Iowa took the honors on the men’s side a year ago, claiming the program’s first since 1963. This season both teams will be hoping for a repeat and they sit in pole position to strike again, following the latest USTFCCCA Conference TFRI: Track & Field Rating Index.

Competition on Friday’s opening day will get underway at 10:50 am ET with the women’s Pentathlon 60m hurdles, while the men’s Heptathlon will follow at 11:00 am with the 60m races. A pair of field events – Women’s pole vault, and Women’s shot put – are also listed among the early morning schedule of events at 11:30 am.

Action on the track will begin at Noon with the women’s 3,000m, followed by the men’s 3,000m at 12:20 pm.

On Saturday, the remaining events in the Heptathlon competition will get the day’s schedule going at 11:00 am, along with the women’s high jump and the weight throw at 11:15 am.

Trackside coverage will start at 12:30 pm with the women’s 5,000m run, followed by the men’s races at 12:55 pm. The final events, the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays are down for 4:25 pm and 4:35 pm, respectively, with the award ceremony slated to begin afterward at 4:50 pm.

2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships Schedule (all times Eastern, approximate and subject to change)

Friday, February 25 TIME EVENT 10:50 am Pentathlon 60-meter hurdles (finals) 11:00 am Heptathlon 60 meters (finals) 11:30 am Women’s pole vault (trials & finals) 11:30 am Women’s shot put (trials & finals) 11:40 am Pentathlon high jump (finals) 11:45 am Heptathlon long jump (finals) Noon Women’s 3,000 meters (unseeded – finals) 12:20 pm Men’s 3,000 meters (unseeded – finals) 12:40 pm Women’s mile (trials) 1:00 pm Men’s mile (trials) 1:20 pm Women’s 400 meters (trials) 1:30 pm Heptathlon shot put (finals) 1:45 pm Men’s 400 meters (trials) 2:00 pm Pentathlon shot put (finals) 2:10 pm Women’s 60 meters (trials) 2:30 pm Men’s 60 meters (trials) 2:45 pm Heptathlon high jump (finals) 2:50 pm Women’s 800 meters (trials) 3:10 pm Men’s 800 meters (trials) 3:15 pm Pentathlon long jump (finals) 3:30 pm Women’s 60-meter hurdles (trials) 3:30 pm Men’s pole vault (trials & finals) 3:50 pm Men’s 60-meter hurdles (trials) 4:00 pm Men’s shot put (trials & finals) 4:10 pm Women’s 600 meters (trials) 4:35 pm Men’s 600 meters (trials) 4:45 pm Women’s long jump (trials & finals) 4:45 pm Men’s long jump (trials & finals) 4:55 pm Pentathlon 800 meters (final) 5:00 pm Women’s 200 meters (trials) 5:25 pm Men’s 200 meters (trials) 5:50 pm Women’s 3,000 meters (seeded – finals) 6:10 pm Men’s 3,000 meters (seeded – finals) 6:30 pm Women’s distance medley relay (finals) 6:50 pm Men’s distance medley relay (finals) Saturday, February 26 TIME EVENT 11:00 am Heptathlon 60-meter hurdles (finals) 11:00 am Women’s high jump (trials & finals) 11:15 am Women’s weight throw (trials & finals) Noon Heptathlon pole vault (finals) 12:30 pm Women’s 5,000 meters (unseeded – finals) 12:55 pm Men’s 5,000 meters (unseeded – finals) 1:00 pm Women’s triple jump (trials & finals) 1:00 pm Men’s triple jump (trials & finals) 1:20 pm Women’s mile (finals) 1:30 pm Men’s mile (final) 1:40 pm Women’s 400 meters (finals – 2 sections) 1:45 pm Men’s weight throw (trials & finals) 1:50 pm Men’s 400 meters (finals – 2 sections) 2:00 pm Women’s 60 meters (finals) 2:00 pm Men’s high jump (trials & finals) 2:10 pm Men’s 60 meters (finals) 2:20 pm Women’s 800 meters (finals) 2:30 pm Men’s 800 meters (finals) 2:30 pm Heptathlon 1,000 meters (finals) 2:40 pm Women’s 60-meter hurdles (finals) 2:50 pm Men’s 60-meter hurdles (finals) 3:00 pm Women’s 600 meters (finals) 3:10 pm Men’s 600 meters (finals) 3:20 pm Women’s 200 meters (finals – 2 sections) 3:30 pm Men’s 200 meters (finals – 2 sections) 3:40 pm Women’s 5,000 meters (seeded – finals) 4:00 pm Men’s 5,000 meters (seeded – finals) 4:25 pm Women’s 4×400-meter relay (finals – 2 sections) 4:35 pm Men’s 4×400-meter relay (finals – 2 sections) 4:50 pm AWARDS PRESENTATION