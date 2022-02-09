When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium in College Station, Texas, on Friday and Saturday, February 25-26, and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on SEC Network+ and WatchESPN. Live results and updates will be available on Flash results.

Arkansas will start as the defending champions of both the women’s and men’s team crowns after sweeping the respective titles at the 2021 championships at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In fact, the Razorbacks won their 11th all-time SEC Indoor Championship on the women’s side and seventh in a row after scoring 141 team points to dominate the scoring chart.

Arkansas women are currently ranked in the top-five at No. 3 in the NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track & Field National TFRI, as released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), but things could very well change in two weeks when the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships will be staged.

Florida was second in the standings last season, but the Gators have put together a very strong squad under veteran head coach Mike Holloway and are currently ranked No. 1 in the USTFCCCA release. Florida will be seeking its first women’s conference team title since the 2011-12 season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Texas women will also be pushing for a podium spot along with LSU, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

On the men’s side meanwhile, the Razorbacks are seeking their third successive SEC Indoor Championship title. Arkansas won its 24th all-time crown after scoring 116 points to take home the team title.

However, a confident Texas side will be aiming to dethrone Arkansas this season, while the likes of Texas Tech, Georgia, Kentucky and Florida will be pushing for podium places.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All the contending squads are packed with numerous talents so it could very well come down to which team is able to execute on the day.