Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch 2022 American Track League Louisville

Main News

Top track and field meets to watch this weekend - live streaming (Feb. 11-13)

Main News

Thompson-Herah to race in the 60m at ORLEN Copernicus Cup

Main News

Watch highlights as Benjamin Azamati dominates 60m with 6.54 at 2022 New Mexico Collegiate Classic

Main News

World leads for Sang-Hyeok, Borthwick in the Czech Republic; selected results
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships
Watch the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results online.

Published

The 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium in College Station, Texas, on Friday and Saturday, February 25-26, and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on SEC Network+ and WatchESPN. Live results and updates will be available on Flash results.

Arkansas will start as the defending champions of both the women’s and men’s team crowns after sweeping the respective titles at the 2021 championships at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In fact, the Razorbacks won their 11th all-time SEC Indoor Championship on the women’s side and seventh in a row after scoring 141 team points to dominate the scoring chart.

Arkansas women are currently ranked in the top-five at No. 3 in the NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track & Field National TFRI, as released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), but things could very well change in two weeks when the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships will be staged.

Florida was second in the standings last season, but the Gators have put together a very strong squad under veteran head coach Mike Holloway and are currently ranked No. 1 in the USTFCCCA release. Florida will be seeking its first women’s conference team title since the 2011-12 season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Texas women will also be pushing for a podium spot along with LSU, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

On the men’s side meanwhile, the Razorbacks are seeking their third successive SEC Indoor Championship title. Arkansas won its 24th all-time crown after scoring 116 points to take home the team title.

However, a confident Texas side will be aiming to dethrone Arkansas this season, while the likes of Texas Tech, Georgia, Kentucky and Florida will be pushing for podium places.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All the contending squads are packed with numerous talents so it could very well come down to which team is able to execute on the day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico at Tokyo 2020 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico at Tokyo 2020

Main News

How to watch 2022 American Track League Louisville

The 2022 American Track League Louisville meet will take place on Saturday (12) and you can watch live streaming on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.com.

16 mins ago
Watch-Track-and-Field-Streaming Watch-Track-and-Field-Streaming

Main News

Top track and field meets to watch this weekend – live streaming (Feb. 11-13)

Watch the Tyson Invitational, American Track League Louisville, Music City Challenge, and the Tiger Paw Invitational live stream online with live results.

1 day ago
Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Tokyo 2020 gold medal in record

Main News

Thompson-Herah to race in the 60m at ORLEN Copernicus Cup

Elaine Thompson-Herah has been announced for the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, on February 22. She will race in Birmingham too.

1 day ago
Noah_Lyles_USA_Boston_Games_2021 Noah_Lyles_USA_Boston_Games_2021

Just In

Noah Lyles targeting quick 60m time at Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Noah Lyles targeting fast time in the men’s 60m at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham, part of the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour...

2 days ago