When is the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

2022 Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championships

Watch and follow the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championships this Monday and Tuesday on ESPN+ as Arkansas State looks to sweep the men’s and women’s team titles for a third successive season. They both come in as the favorites to lift the team crown this year.

Published

The 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championships will be staged over two days on Monday (21) and Tuesday (22) at the busy Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala., and you can watch live streaming coverage of the two-day online.

How to watch the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Championships?

The event at the Birmingham CrossPlex is free and open to the public to attend, while the live broadcast is available on ESPN+: Monday ESPN+ (DAY 1 @ 5:35 pm ET)Tuesday ESPN+ (DAY 2 @ 3:00 pm ET) with Drew Fellios and Olympic hurdler Damu Cherry-Mitchell calling the action. LIVE RESULTS will also be available. The championships will consist of 17 men’s scoring events and 17 women’s scoring events.

Arkansas State did the double last season after sweeping the women’s and men’s team titles for the second year in a row and became the first team among active Sun Belt members to sweep the SBC indoor championships in consecutive years.

This season the Red Wolves are primed and ready to make it a three successive year domination as they come into the postseason sitting at No. 1 in the latest edition of the USTFCCCA Conference TFRI: Track & Field Rating Index.

Who won the 2021 Sun Belt Championships?

Arkansas State holds the record for the most Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championships men’s team titles in conference history with nine, while the women’s program has won six SBC indoor team crowns, the most by any current member of the league.

Competition on Monday begins at 10:00 a.m. ET with the multi-events, and at noon the men’s weight throw will start. Field event action continues with the women’s long jump at 12:30 p.m. before the focus shifts to the track. Running events commence at 5:35 p.m. ET on Monday with the women’s mile prelims, while on Tuesday the Heptathlon will start at 10:00 a.m., and the track events schedule will start at 3:30 pm with the women’s 60m final.

Who are the team competing at the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championships?

THE COMPETITION (MEN): Little Rock, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, ULM, UT Arlington

THE COMPETITION (WOMEN): Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Little Rock, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM, UT Arlington

2022 Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championships Schedule

Monday, February 21
TimeEventPrelim/Final
9:00 AMHeptathlon (60M/LJ/SP/HJ)Final
12:00 PM35 lb. Weight Throw (Men)Final
12:30 PMLong Jump (Women)Final
2:00 PM20 lb. Weight Throw (Women) Final
3:00 PMHigh Jump (Women)Final
3:30 PMLong Jump (Men)Final
4:00 PMPole Vault (Men)Final
4:35 PMMile (Women)Prelim
4:50 PMMile (Men)Prelim
5:05 PM60m (Women)Prelim
5:10 PM60m (Men)Prelim
5:20 PM60m Hurdles (Women)Prelim
5:25 PM60m Hurdles (Men)Prelim
5:35 PM400m (Women)Prelim
5:40 PM400m (Men)Prelim
5:45 PM800m (Women)Prelim
5:55 PM800m (Men)Prelim
6:05 PM5,000m (Women)First Heat
6:35 PM5,000m (Women)Second Heat
6:40 PM200m (Women)Prelim
6:45 PM5,000m (Men)First Heat
7:15 PM5,000m (Men)Second Heat
7:45 PM200m (Men)Prelim
7:50 PMDMR Final (Women)Final
8:10 PMDMR Final (Men)Final
Tuesday, February 22
TimeEventPrelim/Final
9:00 AMHeptathlon (60m/PV/1000m)Final
9:20 AMPentathlon (60H/HJ/SP/LJ/800M)Final
11:00 AMTriple Jump (Men)Final
12:30 PMHigh Jump (Men)Final
1:00 PMShot Put (Men)Final
1:30 PMPole Vault (Women) Final
2:00 PMMile (Women)Final
2:15 PMMile (Men)Final
2:30 PM Triple Jump (Women)Final
2:30 PM60m (Women)Final
2:35 PM60m (Men)Final
2:45 PM60m Hurdles (Women)Final
2:50 PM60m Hurdles (Men)Final
3:00 PMShot Put (Women)Final
3:00 PM400m (Women)Final
3:05 PM400m (Men)Final
3:10 PM800m (Women)Final
3:20 PM800m (Men)Final
3:30 PM200m (Women)Final
3:35 PM200m (Men)Final
3:45 PM3,000m (Women)Final
4:00 PM3,000m (Men)Final
4:20 PM4 x 400m Relay (Women)Final
4:30 PM4 x 400m Relay (Men)Final
5:00 PMAwards Presentation

