Will Swoboda break 7.00 at the ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf? Watch her live

World leader Ewa Swoboda will look to continue her impressive 2022 early indoor season form when she lines up in the women’s 60 meters dash at the 2022 ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf on Sunday (20).

Live streaming coverage of the meeting will be available and you can follow all the action by clicking here to see our earlier post about the meeting.

Can Swoboda trouble the 60m world record in Düsseldorf

After Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah failed to trouble the women’s 60m world record of 6.92 seconds, the focus is now on Swoboda, whose opening two races of the season puts her in pole position to become the first woman to break the 7.00 seconds barrier this year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah wins 60m at Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham in 7.08

The Polish national record holder opened her campaign with a pair of quality performances – 7.04 and 7.00 – at the Orlen Cup 2022 meeting on Feb. 11 and she has hinted that she could go even faster before the end of the indoor season.

On Sunday when she steps into the blocks, all eyes will be on the clock to see if she can replicate or even improve on the performances from Lodz.

Gina Lückenkemper ready to challenge Swoboda?

The European Indoor 60m champion in Glasgow three years ago, will battle with some top European talents on Sunday. Poland’s youngster Pia Skrzyszowska and Gina Lückenkemper of Germany are among the sprinters entered and are looking forward to taking on Swoboda.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lückenkemper has been steadily improving in the past couple of weeks with German 2018 European 100m silver medalist recently improving her season’s best to 7.22 seconds.

She is now anticipating another strong performance in front of the home crowd who are finally returning at the PSD Bank Dome on Sunday.

“It is great to have fans back,” she said. “Together we will celebrate athletics. I am really looking forward to the race, although the challenge is a very tough one.”

Reigning European 60m bronze medalist Jamile Samuel of The Netherlands and three-time European 4x100m medalist Tatjana Pinto of Germany, are two others to keep close contact with on Sunday if they can return to their best form.