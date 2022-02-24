World Athletics releases statement Ukraine-Russia development

Connect with us

World Athletics has joined the very concerned sporting fraternity in lending support in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. “World Athletics is appalled by developments in Ukraine and condemns the Russian military invasion.”

Published

World-Track-News-Report-News-Break
World-Track and Field Website Report News Break

The World Athletics has joined the sporting community in voicing its concerns in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Leading news media outlets, including Reuters, broke the new about Russia launching an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, sea, and air on Thursday, which has sparked a immediate ramifications in the sporting fraternity.

A relesase from the World Athletics Read:

“World Athletics is appalled by developments in Ukraine and condemns the Russian military invasion. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has spoken with his senior vice-president Sergey Bubka and the Ukrainian Athletics Federation and has offered whatever practical support we can give.

“We continue to monitor the situation carefully, but there is no reason to believe this will affect plans for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat 22 or the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22. Should these circumstances change, we will notify all our stakeholders promptly.

“Please note that the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015, due to doping violations, and therefore is not eligible to host World Athletics events or send teams to international championships.”

For more information on the latest track and field news please visit our homepage. Live result updates are available on our results and schedule page, which will be updated weekly.

