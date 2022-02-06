World leads for Sang-Hyeok, Borthwick in the Czech Republic; selected results

Woo Sang-Hyeok, Emily Borthwick and Marija Vuković each sailed over personal bests and world leads to highlight the men’s and women’s respective high jump competitions at the Hustopečské skákání, a World Athletics Indoor Tour bronze level meeting in the Czech Republic on Saturday (5).

In the men’s event, Tokyo Olympic Games fourth-place finisher Sang-Hyeok improved his personal best and set a new South Korean national record several times in the series before finally ending the competition with his winning clearance of 2.36m. It was the best mark for Sang-Hyeok in both indoor and outdoor competitions, improving the 2.35m he did for fourth in Japan last summer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Complete results from the 2022 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

The 25-year-old used little energy to clear 2.16m, 2.20m, 2.24m, and 2.28m at the first time of asking before advancing to the record-breaking height at 2.32m. He managed to clear that height on the first attempt, along with 2.34m. He then took three tries to soar over 2.36m, which turned out to be the winning standard.

Prior to this weekend’s performance, Sang-Hyeok had an indoor best of 2.23m, which he achieved at the end of last month in Nehvizdy. The South Korean replaced Ilya Ivanyuk (2.29m) as the new world leader in 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was also a productive day for American Olympic trials champion JuVaughn Harrison after he also improved his personal best when finishing second in the event with a mark of 2.32.

The NCAA champion and Olympic 5th place finisher in Tokyo, matched his PB with a first-time clearance of 2.30m before improving his career-best with 2.32m. JuVaughn made three attempts at 2.34m but failed to navigate over the bar on all three occasions.

Cuban Luis Zayas did a season’s best of 2.30m for third place with Andrii Protsenko of Ukraine also clearing the same height for fourth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the women’s spotlight was shared by Great Britain’s Emily Borthwick and Montenegrin jumper Marija Vuković.

The pair both leaped over world-leading heights of 1.95m to set new PBs with Borthwick winning the contest on countbacks.

The British jumper who had a 2022 best mark of 1.91m entering the Hustopečské skákání, used a steady series to better that height when she successfully cleared 1.92m on the second attempt before needed just one try to navigate over the bar at 1.95m. She was unsuccessful at clearing her allotted attempts at 1.98.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although clearing the same standard as Borthwick, Vuković, a finalist in Tokyo, had to settle for second place on Sunday after the 30-year-old needed two tries to go over her national record of 1.95m.

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Herashchenko and Safina Sadullayeva (UZB) all cleared 1.92m for the other notable places.

Hustopečské skákání Selected Results

MEN’S RESULT

High Jump

1 Woo Sang-Hyeok KOR 2.36 NR PB

2 JuVaughn Harrison USA 2.32 PB

3 Luis Zayas CUB SB

4 Andrii Protsenko UKR 2.30 SB

5 Ilya Ivanyuk RUS

6 Jan Štefela CZE 2.24 PB

7 Marek Bahník CZE 2.24 SB

8 Fernando Ferreira BRA 2.24 SB

9 Nauraj Singh Randhawa MAS 2.24

10 Edgar Rivera MEX 2.20 SB

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

WOMEN’S RESULT

High Jump

1 Emily Borthwick GBR WL PB

2 Marija Vuković MNE NR =WL PB

3 Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR 1.92 SB

4 Iryna Herashchenko UKR 1.92 SB

5 Safina Sadullayeva UZB =PB

6 Kateryna Tabashnyk UKR 1.85 SB

7 Laura Zialor GBR

8 Jennifer Rodriguez COL 1.85 NR PB

9 Yuliya Chumachenko UKR

10 Michaela Hrubá CZE 1.85 =SB

Visit https://www.tilastopaja.eu for more results