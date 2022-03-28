Connect with us

2022 Pepsi Florida Relays college and high school entries released

The accepted college and high school entries for the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays this week with Gators hosting some of the finest athletes in Gainesville. The three-day meeting will run from Thursday, 31 March through Saturday, 2 April.

Published

2022-Pepsi-Florida-Relays-Entries
The 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays. March 31 to April 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida track and field program has announced the high school and college entries list for the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays this week with Gators hosting some of the finest athletes in Gainesville.

2022 Pepsi Florida Relays Accepted Entries

The official entries for both high school and collegiate events have been finalized and published on the Florida website, which can also be accessed at these links: High School and College.

Miami (FL), Auburn, Kentucky, Clemson, Iowa, Georgia, Villanova, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State, North Carolina A&T, Virginia Tech, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Nebraska, Florida State, Purdue Georgia Tech, Maryland, North Florida, Florida A&M, South Florida, UCF, and Rutgers are among the college teams set to join the Gators at the event.

Action gets underway on Thursday, 31 March with several high school events, while the men’s hammer throw and javelin throw will kick-start the collegiate events on Thursday evening as well.

READ MORE: Florida Gators released 2022 track and field schedule

A full schedule is slated on Friday, 1 April, with competition starting at 9:00 a.m. ET with the Triple Jump for high school and conclude at 9:10 p.m. with the 5000 meters run.

Saturday’s third and final day of events will feature the collegiate 100 and 110-meter hurdles as well as the men’s and women’s 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

This is the first Pepsi Florida Relays with a full schedule of events since the 2019 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more: FSU Relays 2022 results – college on day 2 schedule

Tickets for the three-day meeting can be purchased here.

Meet information and the full schedule of events can be found on the Pepsi Florida Relays section of the Florida website by clicking here.

The Florida Gators athletes are coming off impressive performances at the Texas Relays 2022 meeting in Austin, this past weekend and the Mike Holloway coached programs will be hoping to deliver another special outing for home fans in Gainesville

