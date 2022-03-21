2022 United Airlines NYC Half results; wins for Kipruto, Teferi

NEW YORK — Results from the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half, which makes its first return since the 2019 edition. At the end of 13.1 miles of running, Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia and Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto registered quality wins to take the women’s and men’s respective titles and packeted $20,000 in prize money.

Nearly 25,000 runners took part in the event that saw participants navigating the course that was mapped from Prospect Park in Brooklyn to Central Park in Manhattan. Read more: Los Angeles Marathon 2022 Results; Meringor, Korir win titles

On the women’s side, Teferi crossed the finish line at 1:07:35 after pulling away from Kenya’s Irine Cheptai to set both the course and event records in her division.

The 2015 world championships 10,000m silver medalist became the third Ethiopian woman to win the race, while Cheptai finished second in 1:07:37, while there were personal bests for Norway’s Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal who finished third in 1:08:07 and Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi in fourth at 1:08:15.

Meanwhile, the first American across the line was Lindsay Flanagan, who finished fifth in 1:09:50 and she was followed by another American, Annie Frisbie in eighth with a new PB of 1:10:14.

The men’s race, meanwhile, went to Kipruto, who broke the tape in 1:00:30. The 10km world record holder on the road, got home three seconds ahead of his Kenyan compatriot Edward Cheserek (1:00:37) and Ethiopia’s Teshome Mekonen (1:00:40).

The reigning USA cross country champion Shadrack Kipchirchir was pushed back to fourth place in 1:01:16, while the top five was completed by Conner Mantz, who was the first American to cross the finish line at 1:01:40.

2022 United Airlines NYC Half results

Men’s Half Marathon – Final: 1; Rhonex KIPRUTO; KEN; 1:00:30; ; 2; Edward CHESEREK; KEN; 1:00:37; ; 3; Teshome MEKONEN; ETH; 1:00:40; ; 4; Shadrack KIPCHIRCHIR; USA; 1:01:16; ; 5; Conner MANTZ; USA; 1:01:40; ; 6; Samuel CHELANGA; USA; 1:01:49; ; 7; Reed FISCHER; USA; 1:02:06; ; 8; Abbabiya SIMBASSA; USA; 1:02:09; ; 9; Ben TRUE; USA; 1:02:10; ; 10; Rory LINKLETTER; CAN; 1:02:19; ; 11; Benjamin DE HAAN; NED; 1:02:24; ; 12; Richard RINGER; GER; 1:02:55; ; 13; Johannes MOTSCHMANN; GER; 1:03:05; ; 14; Elkanah KIBET; USA; 1:03:06; ; 15; Jared WARD; USA; 1:03:19; ; 16; Frank LARA; USA; 1:03:27; ; 17; Akira AKASAKI; JPN; 1:03:31; ; 18; Kirubel ERASSA; USA; 1:03:46; ; 19; Tristan WOODFINE; CAN; 1:03:47; ; 20; Nick HAUGER; USA; 1:03:49; ; 21; Ben CONNOR; GBR; 1:03:59; ; 22; Patricio CASTILLO; MEX; 1:04:54; ; 23; Haruka ONODERA; JPN; 1:05:00; ; 24; Mohamed HREZI; LBA; 1:05:35; ; 25; Brendan MARTIN; USA; 1:05:45; ; 26; Abdi ABDIRAHMAN; USA; 1:06:01; ; 27; Eddie MULDER; USA; 1:06:42; ; 28; David FITZMAURICE; IRL; 1:08:53; ; 29; Luis Carlos RIVERO; GUA; 1:08:57; ; 30; Juan Alberto MENA; MEX; 1:09:36

Women’s Half Marathon – Final: 1 Senbere TEFERI ETH 1:07:35; 2 Irene CHEPTAI KEN 1:07:37; 3 Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL NOR 1:08:07; 4 Sharon LOKEDI KEN 1:08:14; 5 Lindsay FLANAGAN USA 1:09:50; 6 Charlotte PURDUE GBR 1:09:57; 7 Natasha WODAK CAN 1:10:01; 8 Annie FRISBIE USA 1:10:14; 9 Edna Ngeringwony KIPLAGAT KEN 1:10:22; 10 Stephanie BRUCE USA 1:10:26; 11 Dakotah LINDWURM USA 1:10:38; 12 Sara HALL USA 1:10:54; 13 Sarah PAGANO USA 1:10:57; 14 Andrea SECCAFIEN CAN 1:11:33; 15 Emma BATES USA 1:11:36; 16 Daniela TORRES MEX 1:11:58; 17 Elaina TABB USA 1:12:02; 18 Makena MORLEY USA 1:12:05; 19 Kim CONLEY USA 1:12:39; 20 Laura THWEATT USA 1:12:39; 21 Maggie MONTOYA USA 1:12:45; 22 Sara VAUGHN USA 1:12:56; 23 Desiree LINDEN USA 1:13:49; 24 Stephanie TWELL GBR 1:14:40; 25 Diane NUKURI USA 1:15:16; 26 Grace KAHURA KEN 1:15:33; 27 Kate VAUGHAN CAN 1:16:10; 28 Caroline WILLIAMS USA 1:16:37; 29 Fernanda SOLIS MEX 1:18:44; 30 Alyssa SALESE USA 1:18:45