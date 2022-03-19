Americans Mu, Richardson, Lyles and Holloway announced for USATF Bermuda Games

Olympic champion Athing Mu, world champions Noah Lyles and Grant Holloway, and spotlight sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson were announced among the list of top athletes confirmed to take part at the inaugural USATF Bermuda Games on April 9, according to the Royal Gazette on Friday (18).

The stellar line-up, according to the report, also includes the likes of Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, as well as Bermuda’s breakout stars Jah-Nhai Perinchief and Caitlyn Bobb, while the remaining stars for the meeting at the Flora Duffy National Stadium, are expected to be confirmed over the coming days.

The USATF Bermuda Games, which is set to be the latest addition to the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series, is made possible via a partnership between USA Track and Field, the Bermuda National Athletics Association, and main local sponsor Athene.

Live coverage will be available with fans able to watch a two-hour special television and live streaming on the NBC platforms and simulcast live throughout Europe, Asia, and Africa. Read more: World record attempts to highlight Prefontaine Classic 2022?

“Having recently announced an easing of Bermuda’s Covid-19 protocols effective March 7, BTA is pleased to welcome our first big event to the island,” Charles Jeffers II, the BTA chief executive said in the Royal Gazette.

“Hundreds of athletes and fans are expected to travel to Bermuda from around the world to participate in this world-class competition, in addition to millions of viewers from around the world who will tune in for the live two-hour international broadcast on NBC showcasing Bermuda as the world-class sports destination it is.”

The USATF Bermuda Games, which will take place on the second Saturday of April, is set to run for three hours, starting at 9:00 a.m. (Atlantic Daylight Time) and concluding at 12:00 p.m.

‘We are very excited to bring the USATF Bermuda Games to this spectacular new locale on the World Athletics Tour,” CEO of USATF Max Siegel said. “Expanding to venues in the NACAC [North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association] region is important to the growth of our sport, and we look forward to impressive marks on this fast, newly surfaced track.”

Siegel added: “This global event will serve as the first stop on the newly created USATF Journey to Gold Tour, a robust indoor and outdoor domestic circuit that shines a spotlight globally on our athletes, brand, sport, and culture.

“The 2022 Tour will also feature the USATF Golden Games at the Mount Sac Relays on April 16 and USATF NYC Grand Prix on June 12, in addition to our regularly scheduled outdoor events, including the Nike Prefontaine Classic on May 28 and the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships taking place from June 23 to 26.”