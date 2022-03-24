Anna Hall sets PB to win Texas Relays 2022 Heptathlon title

Florida’s Anna Hall posted a new school record and personal best score of 6412 points to dominate her first Heptathlon of the year at Texas Relays 2022 on Thursday’s (24) second day of competition at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The sophomore standout who went to bed on Wednesday with 3760 points from the first four events, added another 2652 points from the final three disciplines on day two to not only improved her PR, but also set the NCAA and world lead marks in this early season.

On her way to winning the event, Hall won two of the last three events on the second day. The 21-year-old cut the sand at 6.23m for a new lifetime best in the long jump and then cross the line at a massive PB of 2:04.61 in the 800m for first place in both disciplines. She also threw 40.98m in the javelin for sixth overall.

Record performance by Isabel Wakefield too….

Isabel Wakefield of Duke also had a record-breaking two days after she totaled 5850 points for second place in the competition behind Hall, which was assisted by four personal bests in individual events.

Her Blue Devils teammate Erinn Marsh ended with 5735 points for third place, which is just shy of her 5924 career-best mark.

Elsewhere, Beatrice Juskeviciute of Cornell also flirted with her PB before falling short by 16 points after ending the competition with a final score of 5651 points.

Sterling Lester of Florida, competing in her first heptathlon of the season was fifth and tallied 5616 points for the fifth-best mark in the nation this term.

Home favorite Kristine Blazevica of Texas finished sixth with 5592 points, while Halley Folsom of BYU (5575), Elise Ulseth from North Dakota (5500), Avery McMullen from Colorado (5495), and Safiya John of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5472) rounded out the top 10.

Texas Relays 2022 Heptathlon FINAL STANDINGS