Asher-Smith confirmed for Muller Birmingham Wanda Diamond League

World 200 meters champion Dina Asher-Smith has been confirmed to compete at the Muller Birmingham Wanda Diamond League meeting to be held at the redeveloped Alexander Stadium on Saturday 21 May, according to the organizers.

Asher-Smith, who is yet to make her season’s debut in 2022, will race in the women’s 100m in Birmingham as part of her preparations for the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, later this summer.

The 2019 world 200m champion is the British record holder over the 100m with 10.83 secs and the 200m at 21.88 secs, and is also a multiple European champion in the sprints and relays.

After making an impressive start to the 2021 season last year, Asher-Smith saw the championships part of her campaign disrupted by an injury. The 26-year-old is now back in training and is feeling good ahead of what will be a very busy outdoor 2022 season.

Asher-Smith read for a big 2022 championships season

The four-time European champion will not only be looking to defend her global and continental titles in the United States in July and in Munich, Germany at the World Championships in August, she’ll also keep her options open for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (July).

“Last year was full of emotional ups and downs but I think I’m a stronger athlete now because of it,” Asher-Smith said.

“I was in great shape early in the season and I was heartbroken not to be able to compete to my full potential in Tokyo, but I was also incredibly proud to come home with a relay medal and to finish my year so strongly.

“That’s behind me now, and my focus is on the busy summer ahead. I’m looking forward to returning to Birmingham for the first time since 2019 and to kick start my season the best possible way – happy and with great home support.”

Meanwhile, the meeting organizers also announced earlier this month that Italy’s Tokyo Olympic high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi will also feature at the Muller Birmingham Wanda Diamond League meeting.

Tamberi shared the gold medal in the men’s high jump with Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim at the Games in Japan last summer and he collected another global championships medal this past Sunday (20) after also sharing the world indoor bronze with Hamish Kerr in Belgrade.

“2021 was the year of my life so far, but I have new goals with the world and European championships ahead this summer,” Tamberi, who went on to win the 2021 Wanda Diamond League trophy last year, said.

“I finished eighth at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 and I’m so motivated by Eugene.

“The hard work has already started and I’m looking forward to getting back on the circuit and competing in Birmingham. I won the European indoor title the last time I competed in the UK (Glasgow) and the crowd support was unbelievable.

“After two years of almost silence due to the pandemic, to know that there will again be an electric atmosphere gives me a huge buzz and I can’t wait to get out there and jump.”

