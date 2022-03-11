Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Australian World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 team named
Advertisement

Main News

USA named strong World Athletics Indoor Championships team

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field Championship 2022?

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DII Indoor Championships 2022?

Main News

Day 1: Order of events for the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships 2022

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Nike Indoor Nationals for free!?

Main News

Australian World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 team named

The Australian World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 team has been announced with Ashley Moloney and Eleanor Patterson among those selected.

Published

Olympic decathlon bronze medallist Ashley Moloney was named in the Australian 15-member team to represent the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 to be held 18-20 March. The small group is made of a number of podium prospects and the team will travel to Belgrade 22 with the hope of fulfilling those possibilities. Read more: France names World Indoor Championships 2022 team

Moloney, who finished third in the decathlon at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021 and set a new personal best and Australian record with 8,649 points, will compete in the heptathlon, and the 21-year-old is also targeting another major championship medal in back-to-back season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also on the traveling roster for Australia is World Athletics Indoor Tour high jump winner Eleanor Patterson. The two-time Olympian who finished 5th in Tokyo last summer is coming off a very productive 2021 campaign where she cleared 1.96m on four occasions. She opened her indoor term with a world-leading Oceanian indoor record of 1.99m in February. Read more: USA named strong World Athletics Indoor Championships team

Based on the form chart, The 25-year-old will now head to Belgrade 22 as a favorite for the gold medal, although there are several other candidates shaping up to battle with the Australian world-leader for the top podium spot.

The team also includes Australian indoor record-holders Catriona Bisset, Jessica Hull, Oliver H o a r e, and Chris Douglas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia is expected to be two days of excitement and entertainment.

Australian World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 team

Women
800m: Catriona Bisset
1500m: Linden Hall, Jessica Hull
3000m: Lauren Ryan, Jessica Hull
60m hurdles: Liz Clay
High jump: Eleanor Patterson
Pole vault: Nina Kennedy

Men
400m: Tom Willems
800m: Charlie Hunter
1500m: Ollie H o a r e
3000m: Matthew Ramsden
60m hurdles: Nick Andrews, Chris Douglas
Pole vault: Kurtis Marschall
Heptathlon: Ash Moloney

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

6 days ago
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Advertisement