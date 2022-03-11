Australian World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 team named

Olympic decathlon bronze medallist Ashley Moloney was named in the Australian 15-member team to represent the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 to be held 18-20 March. The small group is made of a number of podium prospects and the team will travel to Belgrade 22 with the hope of fulfilling those possibilities. Read more: France names World Indoor Championships 2022 team

Moloney, who finished third in the decathlon at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021 and set a new personal best and Australian record with 8,649 points, will compete in the heptathlon, and the 21-year-old is also targeting another major championship medal in back-to-back season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also on the traveling roster for Australia is World Athletics Indoor Tour high jump winner Eleanor Patterson. The two-time Olympian who finished 5th in Tokyo last summer is coming off a very productive 2021 campaign where she cleared 1.96m on four occasions. She opened her indoor term with a world-leading Oceanian indoor record of 1.99m in February. Read more: USA named strong World Athletics Indoor Championships team

Based on the form chart, The 25-year-old will now head to Belgrade 22 as a favorite for the gold medal, although there are several other candidates shaping up to battle with the Australian world-leader for the top podium spot.

The team also includes Australian indoor record-holders Catriona Bisset, Jessica Hull, Oliver H o a r e, and Chris Douglas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia is expected to be two days of excitement and entertainment.

Australian World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 team

Women

800m: Catriona Bisset

1500m: Linden Hall, Jessica Hull

3000m: Lauren Ryan, Jessica Hull

60m hurdles: Liz Clay

High jump: Eleanor Patterson

Pole vault: Nina Kennedy

Men

400m: Tom Willems

800m: Charlie Hunter

1500m: Ollie H o a r e

3000m: Matthew Ramsden

60m hurdles: Nick Andrews, Chris Douglas

Pole vault: Kurtis Marschall

Heptathlon: Ash Moloney